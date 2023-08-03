Wild Card City Casino Review For New Players in Australia

Wild Card City Casino Guide for Newcomers

In 2020, a new online casino Wildcardcity appeared, which replaced the well-known site Jokaroom. The site’s mascot is also Joka, a cheerful character with purple hair, a cane, and a chain with his name. It accompanies players on any page and offers a generous $5,000 welcome bonus on their first few deposits.

Joka will offer you to play more than 1,600 games of chance from reliable providers if you are not confused by the lack of information about the license and the site operator. If you want to understand the guide for beginners in more detail, how to start playing, and what games, we advise you to read our Wild Card City casino review. In the same place, we will reveal the features of the mobile version and talk about all the bonuses.

Creating an Account at Wild Card City Casino

When visiting Wild Card City, a player can start playing any slot for free. But if you have a desire to earn real winnings, create an account according to our instructions:

Locate the Sign Up button at the top of the screen. Enter email and create a username and strong password for your account. Enter your mobile phone number and proceed to the next step. Fill in the fields with the first name, last name, gender, and birth date. Specify the address of residence and select the currency. By clicking Done, you agree to the rules and proceed to verification.

To get into the account, you need to verify the phone number with the code from the SMS.

How to Login to WildCard City Casino?

After registration, you can perform a Wildcard City casino login. Here is a detailed guide for beginners:

On the main page, in the same place on the menu on the left, find the Login button. On the login page, enter your username or email. Fill in the field with a password and click Log In to join the cabinet.

Use the account recovery system if players cannot log in. On the login page, click Forgot your password and enter your email address to receive instructions.

Variety of Wild Card City Casino Bonuses

On the Wild Card City casino site, bonuses are available for newcomers and already registered users, which indicates the respectful attitude of the gambling platform to all players. For example, newly arrived online casino participants receive up to 5,000 Australian dollars immediately after registration. Your account will be replenished with free reel spins, allowing you to create a good bankroll for the first real money game.

Other Wildcardcity casino bonuses include:

Mysterious Mondays On Mondays, players will guess the doors out of 5 available, where each can have a different deposit bonus. To access this reload bonus, make a deposit of at least AU$20 with a x40 wagering requirement. Twisted Tuesdays On Tuesday, players are faced with the choice of one of the profitable bonuses: 60% of the deposit amount, 60 free spins, or 40% + 20 free spins for a $20 deposit. The maximum bonus reaches 500 AUD Wacky Wednesdays This bonus will be of interest to low rollers, and will cheer up high rollers, because it will allow you to get 35% up to $500 or 75% up to $500 for a deposit of 20 or 75 AUD, respectively. Bonus money must be wagered x40 Saturday Swagger The higher your deposit on Saturday, the more bonus money awaits you. Deposit 20-69 AUD and get 30% of the amount. Credit 70-149 and 150-700 dollars to the balance and add 50% and 70% to the deposit, respectively Seductive Sundays The reload bonus on Sundays is divided into time frames. From 2 AM to 5 AM, you can get 40% of the deposit. From 5 AM to 8 AM, you get 25 free spins. From 8 AM to noon, you can get 40 free spins. From noon to 4 PM, you will get 25% of the amount + 25 free spins. From 4 PM to 8 PM, a promotion for 75% of the deposit amount of $50. From 8 PM to midnight, for a deposit of 100 AUD, give out 100% on the balance. The minimum deposit amount is $20. The maximum bonus reaches 500 AUD.

Welcome Bonus

To raise interest in gambling on the site, newcomers are given a Wild Card City casino sign-up bonus. It involves issuing 5,000 Australian dollars, subject to the minimum deposit condition. The welcome bonus consists of the following parts:

Deposit Bonus Match Bonus amount, AUD The First 100% + 25 FS 2 000 The Second 100% + 25 FS 1 000 The Third 100% + 25 FS 2 000

The maximum welcome bonus amount is 5,000 AUD or x6 of the deposit amount. Bonus funds are subject to x20 wagering requirements before withdrawal.

Best Casino Games to Start Playing at Wildcardcity Casino

In the lobby, you will find classic and modern pokies at Wild Card City casino, card and table games, jackpot games, and live dealers. The total number of games reaches 1,600 models created by 25 providers, among which you will meet real industry monsters: Microgaming, Wazdan, Betsoft, Yggdrasil, Quickspin, etc.

Newcomers to the iGaming industry should pay attention to online pokies, whose collection consists of 900 models. This type of gambling is equipped with simple rules, which take 10 minutes to learn. Cool bonuses are available in them, ranging from free spins to large multipliers for collecting certain components.

Such games are equipped with symbols and paylines. And to earn money, the player needs to collect from 2-3 identical pictures by pressing the only Start or Spin button.

Mobile Gaming

To play online pokies from your phone, beginners from Australia can use the Wild Card City mobile version in the browser. Indicate the address of the platform in the search bar and login. Versions from the PC and the smartphone are synchronized. This allows you not to create a new account and continue playing.

Beginners cannot install the Wild Card City casino app because the platform’s creators did not develop this software. But mobile gambling in a browser is no different from a PC because it has the same software, bonuses, SSL data encryption, etc.

Thanks to the automatic adaptation of pokies to the screen size of your smartphone based on Android or iOS, you will not feel the discomfort of the game. The interface does not go beyond the limits, making the game on the touch panels convenient.

Is Wild Card City Safe?

While the transparency of Wildcardcity casino Australia may be called into question by some, it is important to note that they possess a Curacao license, a prestigious iGaming certification that guarantees the integrity of the casino. The details of the site’s proprietorship might not be directly disclosed on the site, but it is not uncommon in the industry. Many newcomers to online gaming will find this customary.

The internet is a forum abuzz with reviews from Wildcardcity players. While a section of these reviews may highlight some challenges with payments and account accessibility, it’s crucial to remember that user experience varies. A significant number of users have positive experiences, and the casino always strives for customer satisfaction.

Conclusion

Replacing on the Internet platform the casino Jokaroom, Wild Card City began to lure players with a lucrative welcome bonus and free spins on new games, while continuously promoting responsible gaming by establishing safe bet limits and self-exclusion options. Newbies from Australia chose this site because of the availability of popular pokies with simple rules and impressive bet multipliers.

