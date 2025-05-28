Why Do Celebrities in Casinos Prefer Card Games Over Slots?

If you ever happen to spot celebrities in a traditional land-based casino, they’ll most likely be found in poker rooms or at the roulette table rather than playing the slots. While many factors make casino table games the most suitable option for those constantly in the public eye, what is it that actually drives celebrities to choose card games over slots?

Chance in Gambling

Slot machines do come with advantages, with the main one being that they don’t require a steep learning curve. For online casino players, slots contribute 100% towards rollover requirements on bonuses, and there is always a big range of titles from the top providers. For example, on any leading platform, you can find titles from the likes of NetEnt, Playtech, Microgaming and Novomatic casino UK games, as large catalogues of slots cater to all kinds of tastes and playing styles.

But even then, classic table games still hold a strong appeal, particularly for players who prefer more control over outcomes. Unlike slots, which rely entirely on luck and randomness, table games like blackjack and poker lean heavily on player decisions and strategy. This gives them a notably lower house edge in many cases, making them a smarter choice for those looking to play with a bit more intention.

The Richer Environment

Card games in traditional casinos are far more attractive and elegant options for people who can play with high stakes. These games take place with a dealer at a classic table, where rounds unfold either against the house or other players. The dealers are highly trained professionals, dressed smartly for the occasion.

Blackjack and similar games are often associated with a more sophisticated and exclusive atmosphere, which fits perfectly with the glamorous image of celebrities. Card games, especially poker, provide a social environment where celebrities can interact with other high-profile players. Hollywood stars such as Matt Damon, Tobey Maguire, and Paris Hilton, for example, are known to play poker.

On the other hand, slots are much more straightforward with designs that appeal to a broader audience, so they lack that exclusive factor. Slots may feature classic themes or animated graphics that lean towards a more casual or playful style.

Being in the public eye and often under heavy media scrutiny, celebrities might feel that playing slots projects a less favourable image compared to playing games like poker, roulette, or blackjack. Being whisked away to VIP tables is a perk that high-rolling celebrities can get, which deepens the more luxurious, stylish gambling experience, and it’s far removed from slots play.

Strategies and Skills

Due to their rules and nature, card games require a greater degree of skill, so they provide more of a challenge. This connection between decisions and outcomes is likely appealing to celebrities, especially those who wager large sums of money.

The more money that is riding on a hand, the more intense the gameplay is going to be due to the increased risk. But this is what high-rollers typically lean towards, and for them, these types of games tend to be more enjoyable, since card games offer a smaller advantage to the house, making them highly compatible with strategic play.

In contrast, slots operate using an algorithm that adheres to a fixed RTP (Return to Player), which determines how much it pays out over time, in relation to what is put in. That, combined with a random number generator (RNG), means that slots always favour the house.

There is a house advantage in table games too, but with the likes of blackjack, the key difference is that players can reduce this, making the game far more thrilling.

Popularity and Competitiveness

Although slots are more popular among casual players than card games, because they employ players’ skill, this can help stars gain even more status. It’s very different being known as a skilled blackjack player than as someone who just got lucky on the slots. Ben Affleck, for instance, is famous for his blackjack prowess, to the extent that some casinos have banned him for his card-counting abilities.

Media coverage also plays a role. When celebrities are seen in casinos, the press tends to focus on their involvement in high-stakes games such as poker or roulette. This generates more journalistic interest than slots because stakes are going to be so much higher, and therefore, it’s bigger drama.

Furthermore, celebrities often have access to exclusive rooms for high rollers or private games, like poker, where players compete directly against each other. The high-roller, high-status player-versus-player experience is something that both celebrities and seasoned gamblers relish.

The Right Fit

At casinos, there is something for everyone, from casual slots play to the intensity of a VIP poker game. Bankroll determines a lot in guiding what games players lean towards, and bigger ones usually end up at table games. For celebrity casino-goers, facing down other celebs and beating them with a skilled hand of poker is always going to deliver a big ego boost and bragging rights.

