Why Australian Users Prefer Wild Joker Casino



Australia is characterised by a great interest in entertainment in the online gambling market. The legislation has not yet fully reduced the requirements for local operators, but individual projects such as Wild Joker Casino perfectly meet the demands of their audience and provide users with the best entertainment options and formats.

In this article we will tell you how to get the most out of working with this ambitious casino, what special offers await new WildJoker Casino users and which games will be of particular interest to you.

WildJoker Casino Feature Overview

Wild Joker Casino was founded in Australia in 2018 by Endorphins PTE LTD, a company with decades of gambling experience. Therefore, the online casino catalogue features the best activities and entertainment from the leading gaming software provider, RealTime Gaming. Even the most sophisticated users will be pleasantly surprised by the choice of possible games, which represent several categories at once: blackjack, poker, roulette, video pokie, progress games and other formats. The average RTP is around 96%-97.5%, which is quite high for an online casino.

From day one, this online casino site has been operating under an international licence from the gambling government of Curacao, which makes it completely legal for bettors. Previously, such entertainment was banned in Australia, but changes in legislation have softened the attitude to it and gave way to many casinos. The most important condition in the work of WildJoker Casino is to prevent underage users and scammers from accessing the site’s activities.

Familiarisation With Navigation

Every user of WildJoker Casino notes the convenience and pleasant colour scheme of the site. Despite the bright combination of yellow and purple, the developers of the resource managed to intelligently arrange the accents, which makes the work with the site simple and understandable. For example, information about new promotions and games is displayed on the main screen in the format of pictures.

The top panel of the official WildJoker Casino site features buttons for registration and authorisation, as well as a selection of special offers placed on dynamically changing banners. Below is the game catalogue, which covers several thematic sections at once: “Novelties”, “Table Games”, “Pokies and Slots”, “Progress Games”, “Video Poker”, “Special Offers”. Such segmentation helps you quickly find the entertainment you are interested in.

To contact the support service, the top corner of the page also contains icons with the image of a letter and a window for online chat, as well as a search box. Here you can get competent and prompt consultation on any question you are interested in the work of the site. Specialists of the service work round the clock, so the problem will soon be solved.

In your personal account you will find a tumbler menu, you can view your account balance and make deposits. Wild Joker Casino also keeps a history of all the entertainment you have interacted with. The full list will be available by clicking on the “See All” button. This information is only available to you, so you don’t have to worry about privacy issues.

At the bottom of the page you can find current news, bank details and contact information, terms and conditions of working with the resource and privacy policy, as well as regulations governing the implementation of the principles of responsible gaming.

How To Become Part Of The Wild Joker Casino Community

Only registered users who have reached the age of 18 can access the entertainment on the WildJoker Casino website. It takes no more than five minutes to create an account, but this process helps the project administration to verify each potential user and maintain a safe atmosphere in the community.

To register, you will need to provide all contact information, including personal details such as first name, last name, age and residential address. Later on, the system will ask you for proof of identity. After a quick verification, all you will have to do is to authorise, deposit your balance and discover the world of online casino entertainment. You can deposit funds using different payment systems – Neosurf, Visa, MasterCard. The minimum amount for the transaction is only 15 AU$.

Special Offers From Wild Joker

Wild Joker Casino is interested in attracting new active audience. Therefore, there are many attractive welcome offers for newcomers, which will make the acquaintance with the possibilities of the site more comfortable and exciting. Every week the catalogue section is replenished with dozens of new promotions and bonuses, so we strongly recommend you to subscribe to the updates in order not to miss the chance to get additional opportunities for entertainment.

The main promotions are found, Bubble Bubble 3 and Princess Warrior, in the top right hand corner of the site after logging in to your personal account. By using these bonuses, you will not only double your deposit, but also get free spins for roulette and slots. We also recommend that you sign up for daily cashback, which will help you get back some of your lost funds, as well as take advantage of a 200% welcome bonus of up to AU$4,000 on your first deposit.

Another way to get more preferences from the WildJoker Casino team is to become a member of the project’s loyalty programme. The developers regularly reward users for their activity, so they offer them a variety of incentives – from cash prizes and free spins to the accrual of special points that can be exchanged in the system for real money. The loyalty programme implies several statuses, the offers for which depend on how much money and time the user spends on the site. Such activity is rewarded with higher limits than originally set.

Discover unique gambling opportunities in Australia with Wild Joker Casino and enhance your user experience in the most comfortable environment possible!

Prev x Next →