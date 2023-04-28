What is the Wild symbol in Wazamba casino slots, and what does it give?

In the world of slot machines, wild symbol is one of the most popular and sought-after elements. Many gamblers of Wazamba casino at the link https://wazamba.com/au/ think that it is quite simple in its essence and the most that can be obtained from it is the replacement of another. But everything is not as simple as it seems at first glance. Let’s consider what this Wild Symbol is, how it is used in slot machines, and what unique opportunities it provides to players.

What is the Wild Symbol?

Wild is a special symbol in Wazamba casino slot machines that can replace any other symbol besides other special symbols, such as, for example, bonuses or scatters. This means that if you get a combination of two symbols, and on the third reel is the Wild, then it will replace any other and will allow you to get a winning combination.

But there is an interesting feature. In some slot machines on the Wazamba casino website, Wild can provide additional bonuses such as doubling winnings or free spins.

How to use it in slot machines?

Using it in slot machines is very simple. When a gambler receives a combination that is not a winning one, but a Wild Symbol appears on one of the reels, then it replaces any other. It is clear that in this case a winning combination is created, therefore, the user receives a profit.

Wild can also be used to create larger winning combinations. In case the gambler has received a winning combination with one or more Wild symbols, then they can replace other symbols and create even larger winning combinations. This happens infrequently, and it is not possible to predict when such pictures will appear on the reels of the slot.

What advantages does its appearance give to the gambler?

One of the main advantages of Wild is that it can help players create winning combinations that they wouldn’t be able to get without it. This leads to a larger win or increases the chances of winning.

Slot machines in Wazamba casino offer different types of wild symbols, each of which has its own unique features. For example, some of them may be «extensible». This means that they occupy not only one, but several positions on the reel. This, of course, increases the likelihood of getting a winning combination in Wazamba casino.

There are also so-called «cumulative», which appear on the drum for several spins. Unlike conventional ones, they can occupy several cells (usually from 2 to 5) at the same time, which increases the likelihood of creating a winning combination. For example, if a slot machine has a cumulative wild symbol that occupies three cells in a row, and it appears on the first reel, then the probability of creating a winning combination on the lines passing through the first reel increases. Cumulative symbols can be either standard or extended. The latter occupy several reels at the same time.

In addition, some Wild are associated with additional bonus features. For example, they can run bonus rounds or additional reel spins.

Features and limitations

Such a symbol may not replace some others, for example, bonuses and scatters. It’s also worth considering that not all slot machines use Wild, although they are a popular feature in most modern online slots at Wazamba casino.

Overall, Wild is an important slot machine element that offers players unique opportunities. To learn more about how the symbol works in a particular game, it is recommended to study the rules and descriptions of slots on a gambling site. It’s possible that some of them may surprise the gambler with unusual functionality or appear on the online slot reels in a non-typical way.

