After a dismal finish to the 2022/23 A-League, what are the hopes for success in the league in the new upcoming season, which kicks off on October 22nd?

The A-League (the top tier of men’s professional soccer) in Australia is scheduled to commence on October 20th when Adelaide United take on the Central Coast Mariners (the current reigning champions).

Perth Glory, who finished in 9th place at the end of last season, play their first game at home on October 22nd against the Newcastle Jets. The question being asked here is, what are the hopes for success for Perth Glory this season? Let’s dive straight in to find out.

What has been happening at Perth Glory?

In late July 2023, it came to light that Perth Glory was having financial difficulties and went into receivership, putting an end to the 15-year reign of sole-owner Tony Sage and handing back Perth Glory’s A-League license. At the time, he said he deeply regretted not being able to pay the staff and players on time.

However, the club isn’t bankrupt and will not be placed into administration. Many remain optimistic that a new owner will be found sooner rather than later, and the club is said to be worth around $25 million.

In the latest development, a Melbourne property developer, Ross Pelligra, whose family company, Pelligra Group, has offered to purchase the struggling A-League club.

Can Perth Glory win the 2023/24 A-League?

Things aren’t looking too optimistic for Perth Glory. If a deal isn’t sorted soon, no new players will be willing to come to the club, and the current players will no doubt be looking for a way out, which could make their situation even worse.

Their current financial woes are one of the main reasons why many fully licensed sports bet websites, like the official Unibet online bookmaker, currently have Perth Glory as the LEAST odds-on favourite team to win the upcoming season.

Let’s take a quick look at the latest odds and compare them with some of the odds-on favourite teams to win the title this year:

Melbourne City FC (current odds-on favourite to win the 2023/24 A-League). This team is priced at 3.75 in the decimal odds format, meaning the implied probability rate (IPR) of them winning the league is 26.70%. 3.75 is equal to +275 in American/moneyline odds and 11/4 in fractional odds

Central Coast Mariners (second odds-on favourite team to win) at 6.00, with a 16.70% IPR of achieving this. 6.00 is the same as +500 (American/moneyline odds) or 5/1 (fractional)

Western Sydney Wanderers (third odds-on favourite to win the A-League) at 7.00, with a 14.30% IPR. 7.00 is the same as +600 (American/moneyline odds) or 6/1 fractional odds

Perth Glory (least favourite to win) at 31.00, with only a 3.2% IPR. 31.00 is the same as +3,000 (American/moneyline) or 30/1 (fractional)

The other teams competing in the A-League this season are Adelaide United (8.00), Sydney FC (also 8.00), Melbourne Victory (9.00), Western United FC (12.00), Wellington Phoenix (15.00), Macarthur FC (19.00), Brisbane Roar (21.00), and Newcastle Jets (24.00).

Although the odds seem quite poor in terms of Perth Glory’s chance of winning, don’t forget that English Premier League side Leicester City were priced at 5,001.00 (+500,000, or 5,001) at the start of the 2015/16 season (with a 0.00% implied probability rate), and they did the unthinkable and went on to win the league.

That’s not to say that Perth Glory can do the same, but stranger things have happened in football. Since then, the odds for an outsider to win the league have never been this huge because Leicester City have proven that miracles (and a lot of hard work, plus the other teams’ results going the right way for you) can and do happen.

Final note

It’s not looking good for Perth Glory, who seem to be rudderless at the moment. However, they will be looking to get down to business and focus on the task ahead going into the new season while trying not to let their financial woes be too much of a burden and have a negative effect on how they perform on the pitch.

