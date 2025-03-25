TOP 10 CASINO MOVIES STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Online casinos appeal to people because they are the door to a world where anything is possible at the tap of a button. You can be the top poker player who wows people with incredible strategies, the lucky slot player who spends close to nothing yet wins, or any other character you desire. For example, a player in Australia can find the best Australian online casino, create an account and embrace a whole new personality. Interestingly, this passion for online casino games has a lot to do with what people see in the movies. We look at why this is the case, and the top Netflix shows inspiring this trend:

Top Casino Movies on Netflix

Have you ever noticed how people often emulate the characters they see on the screen? It’s all part of the whole parasocial dynamic which lends to the social learning theory where people emulate enviable behaviours. Well, when people watch movie characters living it large and taking risks in casinos, they cannot help but feel drawn to a similar lifestyle. Here are the top shows to thank for this.

Casino (1995). This show uses a casino manager character to thrust players into the world of casinos, showing them what goes on behind the scenes, how organised crime plays a role in some settings and the strategies that operators use to keep players entertained. Rounders (1998). How far would you go to save your friend? Well, this poker star goes for the high-stakes games where every move he makes determines whether his friend gets to pay off his debt in time. And with his friend depending on him, he cannot afford to make mistakes. Croupier (1998). Casinos run based on trust. So, imagine just how bad things can go if a croupier is in for the take. This movie follows a croupier who makes some mistakes that attract severe consequences, highlighting just how easily entangled they can be with the world of crime. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998). What could possibly go wrong in a card game? Well, for these four friends, how about a debt to a crime lord? The friends end up owing the crime lord so much that they must engage in all sorts of adventures to find a way to pay him back. It’s quite a funny movie. Ocean’s Eleven (2001). Ever imagined going on a casino heist? With this movie, you get to follow thieves who implement a well-crafted plan to rob one of the top casinos in Las Vegas. You will be on the edge of your seat the whole time. Casino Royale (2006). How about some espionage with James Bond leading the way? This film takes Bond to a high-stakes poker game where his win or loss determines whether a terrorist financier will get away with his plans. 21 (2008). If you’ve ever wondered why casinos crack down on card counting so much, this movie will do you a whole lot of good. Get to watch geniuses strategise how to make sure the house does not win. The Gambler (2014). Debt and a gambling addiction are not a great combination, especially when the debt is to loan sharks who will stop at nothing to get their money back. The intense drama from this movie is one for the books. Mississippi Grind (2015). Road trips are often quite the gamble. The stakes are much higher when the destination is a poker game where your friendship will be put to the test, which is the main concept in this drama-filled film. Molly’s Game (2017). If you love adrenaline rushes, this movie will interest you. It’s all about a woman who defies all the odds to run a poker game for celebrities and wealthy people despite all the risks involved.

Some of these movie plots are fictional, others are based on true stories, while most feature a mix of both, enabling you to see the reality of casino games. While they are loads of fun, it’s still important to ensure that you manage your money and emotions so you can avoid making mistakes that can cost you.

