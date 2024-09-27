The Portrayal of Gambling in Film and Television

Out of all the intersections the casino world has had with various other industries, one of the more famous ones has been in the storytelling world. There seems to be something captivating about gambling, perhaps the nature of the activity and the risk-reward system that is tied to it, that gives writers promising vehicles for delivering effective storytelling ideas.

Throughout the long history of cinema, we have seen filmmakers implement the casino world as a backdrop to their story, utilizing it in varying degrees to achieve different objectives and translate interesting ideas. This article aims to go over some of these utilizations in a rather general sense and provide a basic insight into the most popular ways the casino industry is portrayed in film and TV.

The Cameo Appearance: Setting the Scene

How many times have you seen a casino establishment be used in a singular scene, perhaps to most effectively introduce a new character? It can be a rather interesting way to quickly get across some basic information about your character if you show them in a setting like the casino, and their approach to gambling.

A prime example is the opening of “Iron Man” (2008), where we first meet Tony Stark at a craps table in Las Vegas. Instead of receiving a prestigious award for incredible scientific achievements, Stark is seen in a major establishment, enjoying being the center of attention while gambling away large sums. This brief scene efficiently not only conveys Stark’s wealth, charm, and penchant for risk-taking – all crucial elements of his character but serves as a perfect introductory/establishing point, making the journey he undergoes throughout the narrative much more meaningful.

There are countless similar scenes in other productions, and while they vary in circumstance, ideally, they are implementing the casino environment in service of the characters, or perhaps the world, and not just as a cool backdrop to rely on the perceived prestige and allure of gambling establishments.

By the same token, roulette can be used in other films to highlight a character’s internal conflicts or transitions. For example, a character who engages in a high-stakes game of roulette might be portrayed as being at a crossroads, facing a gamble that mirrors their life decisions. The game’s outcomes can serve as metaphors for their personal stakes, whether they’re taking a major risk, making a critical decision, or confronting the consequences of their actions.

Regardless, these cameo appearances of gambling, while short, are carefully crafted to leave a lasting impression and provide insight into the characters or the world they inhabit.

The Casino as a Plot Device/Backdrop vs The Leading Role

In some narratives, gambling and casinos take on a more substantial role, serving as critical plot devices that drive the story forward. These films don’t necessarily center entirely on gambling itself but use the casino setting or gambling-related events as catalysts for the main plot.

The “Ocean’s” franchise, starting with “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), is a prime example of this category. While the films aren’t about gambling per se, the entire plot revolves around elaborate heists targeting casinos. The utilization here is far different from the examples like Iron Man, as here casino is more so a plot device, serving its role as the obstacle, as well as a point of interest for the main cast.

However, some films and shows place gambling at the very heart of their narratives, exploring its psychological impacts and societal implications. “Uncut Gems” (2019) is amongst many narratives that present the gambling world in a very realistic sight, perfectly capturing all the inherent downsides associated with it.

On television, “Molly’s Game” (2017) tells the true story of Molly Bloom, who ran high-stakes poker games for celebrities and business tycoons. The series delves deep into the world of underground gambling, exploring themes of power, addiction, and the thin line between legality and crime.

These productions don’t just feature gambling; they dissect it, examining its allure, its dangers, and its far-reaching consequences on individuals and society.

The Impact of Portrayals

As the film industry continues moving forward, there is no doubt the intersection will continue to exist. Regardless of the extent to which gambling features in a production, there’s a notable duality in its portrayal. On one hand, casinos are almost invariably presented as places of glamour and prestige. The cinematography often emphasizes the luxury of these establishments – the dazzling lights, the luxurious interiors, and the beautiful people in expensive attire. This portrayal taps into the fantasy of instant wealth and the excitement of risk-taking.

Films like “Casino Royale” (2006) exemplify this approach, with James Bond’s high-stakes poker game taking place in a breathtakingly lavish setting. The casino becomes a stage for sophistication and danger, adding to the allure of the spy’s world.

On the other hand, many productions don’t shy away from showing the darker side of gambling. They depict the crushing losses, the desperation of addiction, and the criminal elements that often lurk in the shadows of the gambling world. Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” (1995) is a prime example, portraying both the glitz and the grit of Las Vegas, including the mob’s involvement in casino operations.

This duality creates a complex portrayal of gambling in media. Some insist that even when a film or show aims to highlight the dangers of gambling, the inherent excitement and visual appeal of casinos often shine through, creating a tension between cautionary tales and unintentional glamorization.

