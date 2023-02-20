Many incredible stories about the biggest blackjack wins in history will inspire you to improve your blackjack skills. In this article, we will tell you about the most famous blackjack winners in history.

First of all, blackjack is a card game based on mathematical probability, which means the player can beat the dealer thanks to some calculations, and card counting. You will find out about the most successful players who were able to apply their mathematical skills to win millions of dollars. However, there also were players who become famous by chance. Read on to learn how to apply the counting strategies at the online blackjack and always win.

Shoeless Joe and $1.6 Million Winning

The story about the shoeless joe is one of the most suspicious on our list, however, lots of sources prove that it is true. The story is considered an urban legend because the Shoeless Joe has become incredibly rich with no skills. But as we know, we need to have some training before playing at the Blackjackonline21au website or land-based casinos.

Joe was an unfortunate guy who was kicked out by his wife in 1995. He entered Treasure Island barefoot after a fight with his wife. All he got was a $400 social security cheque that he spent on the blackjack game. No, he wasn’t a blackjack professional who can rely on his skills to multiply his money and earn cash for a living. Due to the bystanders, his playing style was clumsy and he didn’t have any good strategy. However, he got the lucky streak and transformed $400 into $1.6 million.

Of course, he couldn’t go for a long run without a strategy and blackjack knowledge, and he lost most of his money soon after. Many people remember him for his incredible luck, but you should not expect to get the same fame, because such cases are rare. You should better only rely on your skills and well-thought strategy playing online blackjack Australia free.

UFC President and $2 Million Winning

Dana White is an owner of the UFC and is also known for his incredible blackjack abilities. However, the notorious player wasn’t recognized by the casino bosses. The UFC president was expelled from the Las Vegas casinos four times being accused of card counting. Nevertheless, Dana White didn’t agree with the accusations claiming he resorted to the mathematical strategy, which is also often used by a professional who plays online blackjack for free.

The UFC president was banned after winning $2 million in the Las Vegas casino. He could have won more if his bets weren’t lowered from $5,000 to $25,000 because of the bad reputation. The new casino manager allowed Dana to return in 2014.

Lots of famous casino players claimed that Dana White had the skill and was a great blackjack player. That is why his protectors believe that casino houses simply don’t want to lose big amounts of money and let Dana win. But Dana wasn’t greedy and gifted the dealers with big tips. Unlike playing blackjack games online, players tip the dealers in real-life games. For example, Dana White gave the 10% of his sum when he won $2 million.

The MIT Blackjack Team and $50 Million Winning

Here, we will not talk about one lucky person who remarkably won the dealer playing free blackjack. More than 80 people participate in this story. Formed in the 1980s, MIT Blackjack Team consisted of students who studied at Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The group of blackjack enthusiasts was able to beat the dealers and become famous around the world.

Bill Kaplan was the founder of the MIT Blackjack Team and was playing with a few partners at the start. The boy was inspired by the book “Beat the Dealer” where he has found that winning in blackjack is real. All you need to do is simply use the mathematical calculations when you play free blackjack. Luckily, Bill Kaplan had a computer science and applied math background which helped him to bring his plan to life.

Bill and his team were able to win multiple times, however, the casino owners and the dealers started to recognize them. And that is when the team became bigger. The MIT Blackjack Team implied the counting cards strategy and was successful in blackjack. They moved from one casino to another leaving their banks empty thanks to sophisticated strategies that can also be used at blackjack online.

They have earned more than $50 million in total and became the legendary team that showed how everyone can become a winner. The team fell apart in the early 2000s, however, we can benefit from their experience even now although online blackjack has evolved.

Final Words

Every person can win in blackjack. All you need is to know the principle of the game and mathematical strategy. That is why you can also become a famous blackjack player who has won lots of money. What is more, you don’t even need to leave your house, because you can play and win online.

