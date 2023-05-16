Sundowner concert series returns this Friday with the music of Elton, Bowie and The Beatles

Free Friday night jazz in the city continues this Friday, May 19 with the iconic hits of Elton, Bowie, and The Beatles.

Presented by The Ellington Jazz Club, the Friday Sundowner Concert Series at Yagan Square Amphitheatre is all about big bands playing the big hits as they pay homage to musical icons. It’s a chance to catch world-class, big-band performances from our city’s top jazz vocalists and musicians at the free sunset concerts running 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

This week Catherine Summers and her six-piece band will perform the greatest hits from legendary artists Elton John, David Bowie, and The Beatles. We’re told we can look forward to iconic tunes such as Starman, Let’s Dance, Hard Day’s Night, Crocodile Rock, Bennie & The Jets, Life on Mars, Help, and a collection of extraordinary custom-made medleys.

Perth-based jazz singer and bandleader Catherine Summers is celebrated for her distinct, velvety voice and her genuine, engaging stage presence. Catherine’s vocal prowess is often compared to a blend of Amy Winehouse’s deep rasp, Diana Krall’s soft mellow tone and Joss Stone’s powerful blues.

So far the series has featured The Music of Frank Sinatra with James Flynn, featuring international jazz vocalist, actor, writer and composer James Flynn, and 11-piece sensation the Milford Street Shakers performing beloved Motown and soul classics.

Wrapping up the series on Friday, May 26 is The Music of Adele with Gemma Luxton, offering an unmissable evening featuring the chart-topping hits from all four of Adele’s no. 1 albums in a soulful performance by Gemma Luxton with her five-piece band.

No tickets are required to join the fun, but audience members are encouraged to bring a cushion or rug to sit back and enjoy the lively musical ambience. A range of select refreshments will be on sale, and BYO picnics are permitted (no alcohol).

The Friday Sundowner Concert Series hits Yagan Square Amphitheatre each Friday in May from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. For more information, visit yagansquare.com.au

