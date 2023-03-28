Stay Casino Review

Launched in 2021, Stay Casino Australia is a new entrant into the Australian gambling space. While there might be a Stay Casino app in the foreseeable future, the platform’s extensive buffet of games can be accessed directly through the platform’s website. Sign up and locate the Stay Casino login to enjoy a massive Stay Casino no-deposit bonus, generous VIP loyalty programs, free Stay Casino spins, and time-specific rewards and bonuses.

This review unravels this Crypto-supporting gambling platform. From Stay Casino slots, security, and license, to games and providers, this review lays everything bare for the best gambling decision. Whether you have begun your Stay Casino-powered ethical gambling journey or are undecided on the best platform for your need, you will find this review useful. Read, digest, and locate the StayCasino Login now for a rewarding experience.

Stay Casino Welcome Bonus

Newly registered users on the Stay Casino app are entitled to its multi-dimensional welcome bonus of up to A$5000, and other freebies including free spins. Interestingly, the welcome bonus is not restricted to the first deposit. It runs from the first to the sixth deposit as follows:

First deposit: 100 free spins + 100% up to A$500

Second deposit: 50 free spins + 75% up to A$300

Third deposit: 50 free spins + 75% up to A$500

Fourth deposit: 100 free spins + 50% up to A$700

Fifth deposit: 100% up to A$1000

Sixth deposit: 120% up to A$2000

It is worth noting that a condition precedent that must be fulfilled to be eligible for the welcome bonus. A minimum deposit of A$20 must be made in each deposit as a requirement to enjoy the multidimensional welcome bonus. However, the higher the deposit, the higher the welcome bonus.

Furthermore, the welcome bonus free spins have a life span of three days. They must be exhausted within the required three days time frame.

In addition to their welcome bonus, there are other interesting bonuses including match-specific bonuses and free spins to enjoy. The platform also offers a generous VIP loyalty program, Stay Casino no deposit bonus, tournaments, lottery, gifts, time-specific freebies and reload bonuses.

Slot Games and Providers

Stay Casino Australia features a wide array of games including live dealer games, mini-games, tables, and slots. You will find famous and newly released titles from leading software providers including BGaming, iGaming, Thunderkick, Yggdrasil, NeTent, Play’n Go, and Microgaming in its massive catalogue.

Irrespective of your gambling needs, this brand’s over 3000 titles are guaranteed to satisfy you. From roulette, and baccarat, to poker games, the platform allows you to spin your way to glory as you hit the jackpot in a never-ending bout of excitement.

Stay Casino Mobile

The gambling platform can be accessed on mobile and desktop via its website. While there is no Stay Casino app, everything runs smoothly through the browser without any hitch. Who needs annoying ads from a gambling app when your favourite games are a click away?

Games are well arranged according to type for easy identification on the dark-themed website. Contents including the bonus, periodic tournaments, sign up and Stay Casino login area are placed conspicuously. With a stable internet connection, you’d have no problem navigating the extensive game catalogue and the goodies they offer.

The website’s quasi-minimalistic outlook is a fine mix of simplicity and user Friendliness. Website pages are well-linked. Games load very fast irrespective of the type provided there is an internet connection.

Overall, this platform’s simple and small-screen optimized website outlook suggests that it was designed solely for mobile users.

Payments and withdrawal options

Customers can make payments via several banking options including fiat-based banking options and cryptocurrencies supporting ones. Supported fiat payment and withdrawal options include the following: USD, AUSD, NOK, EUR, NZD, PLN, and RUB.

Crypto-adept gamblers can make payments and withdrawals through the coinsPaid wallet in any of the following cryptocurrencies, BTC, BCH, DOG, USDT, LTC, ETH, BRL, and KZT.

Deposits can be made effortlessly through bank transfers, credit/debit cards, voucher codes, and E-wallets. While transaction processing time depends on the preferred banking option, be rest assured that in most cases, the deposit reflects instantly, or within five days maximum. Barring any technical glitch which is rectifiable instantly through the 24/7 responsive customers’ support area, withdrawals are processed instantly or within five days maximum as well.

While transactions are mostly instantaneous, a minimum withdrawal and payment threshold applies depending on preferred banking options. For eVoucher users, the minimum deposit is pegged at A$15. A$20 minimum deposit threshold applies to credit/debit card holders while eWallet holders can only make a minimum deposit of A$30.

Generally, minimum withdrawal thresholds are placed at A$20 for most banking options except bank transfers whose minimum withdrawal threshold is A$100.

Security and Licenses

Gambling is a game of chance. Whether you are trying your luck with StayCasino slots, or tables, you can be assured that what you see is what you get. The platform is licensed by the Curacao Antillephone eGaming authority with license number 8048/JAZ2019-015. Curacao Antillephone eGaming license holders are put under strict integrity-guaranteeing measures. Customers can report any license holder suspected of unethical gambling standards.

Furthermore, the brand’s website is secured by an advanced 128-bit SSL encryption protocol which protects against data breaches, security threats, and all other forms of compromise.

With its Curacao Antillephone eGaming license, and 128-bit SSL encryption protocol, customers can rest assured of the platform’s transparency, integrity, and security.

Conclusion

Having comprehensively reviewed this gambling platform, we can vouch for its user-friendly features and exciting and highly rewarding games. As one of Hollycorn N.V products, we expect nothing less in a transparent, high-quality top-notch gambling experience. While the platform ticks all the right boxes in online casinos, featuring only emails, and live chat leaves more to be desired. The customer support mechanism is less robust than one would expect.

Also, customers from Afghanistan, Iran, Liberia, Sweden, Cayman Island, Slovakia, and a host of other nations are restricted from accessing the StayCasino login area or any other area of the platform whatsoever. In other words, they are prohibited from the platform.

Prev x Next »