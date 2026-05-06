RTRFM brings more Dis-Order to Milk Bar

RTRFM’s Dis-Order returns in 2026 for a mammoth event celebrating everything noisy, punky, and disorderly at Milk Bar on Saturday, May 30.

The gig will feature hardcore garage sounds from Amerol, the ethereal and otherworldly Deth, and the haunting doom of Dreamspeed.

Plus, there will be live sets from local punks Inhumane, the elegant drone of Life Cult (pictured) and the chaos of Natural Defence.

RTRFM’s Dis-Order hits Milk Bar on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

Photo by Rowan Hardy

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