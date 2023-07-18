Rich Palm is an Enjoyable Way to Experience the World of Gambling and Winnings

Rich Palm Casino is a fairly new gambling platform in Australia, although it was established in 2020, their site is already at the top of the popularity list. It is owned by Alistar Solutions N.V and has a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, which shows that this casino is safe and secure.

In accordance with the laws, at rich palm casino you will see plenty of ways for responsible gaming, such as betting and play time limits. There are also 250 games from famous providers and plenty of bonuses to enjoy.

Rich Palm Casino Registration

In order to play on the platform and get all the benefits you will need to register. This is a pretty quick and simple process, and the following instructions will make it even easier and understandable for you:

First of all you need to visit the official website of rich palm ; In the upper right corner find the “Join Now” button and click on it; Fill in the fields with your username, password and your email address and then click on the “Continue” button; On this page, you will be required to enter your first and last name, select your gender and date of birth. Then click on “Continue”; This is the last part where you will be required to enter your address and phone number, choose your currency and accept or decline promotional emails. Click on the “Complete” button at the bottom and your account is ready.

From now on, you can play safely and win money with pleasure.

Rich Palm Casino Login

In the case that you are logged out after registering, logging into your account is quite easy. You will need to select the ” Sign in” button and enter your username and password. If you forget the second one, you can recover it by email and phone number. That’s why you should enter your real data.

Bonuses at Rich Palm

At palm rich casino you will find a large number of both deposit and no deposit bonuses. They will be a very nice addition to the pleasant process of gambling and winnings. After the registration you will have access to 3 welcome deposit bonuses, which have the following requirements:

Minimum deposit AU$10 for Neosurf, AU$25 for the rest;

Wagering – 30x;

Maximum withdrawal – x20;

The second and third bonuses are valid for slots and specialties only.

Well, the most important thing is what they will give you – 250%, 275% and 300% of deposit, as well as 100% cashback. But that’s not all the bonuses from the platform.

Rich Palm Casino no Deposit Bonus

This category of benefits is also available to you without any deposit, all you need to do is fulfill the requirements for each bonus or pick them up on the site in the “Promotions” section. Some of them are available every day or several times a week. You can read about the main ones right now:

Cashback Gift – a personalized cashback that you get if you come by invitation;

Bitcoin Special is available to those who deposit bitcoin and it gives different benefits;

Weekend Chill you’ll get after logging into your account every weekend;

Daily Compliments – this bonus you can pick up every day, it will give you free spins or other gifts in different slot machines.

While the bonuses are certainly nice, the main pleasure you will get from the games at rich palm casino, the main point about which you can find out below.

Games at Rich Palm Casino

On the site you will find 250 exciting gambling games from such famous and trustworthy providers as Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming. They belong to the best on the market and prove it all the time. You can sort the games according to the following principles:

Slots – the most popular gambling game in Australia, where people are used to the name “Pokies”. On the site you will find many new and popular slots games;

Table – here you will find table games such as roulette, blackjack and others;

Poker – fans of this gambling game will be able to choose between 10 different poker variants;

Specialities are 11 games exclusive to rich palm casino;

Latest – the newest games on the platform will be presented to you, which is great for regular gamblers for a bit of variety;

Popular – a collection of the most favorite games among the majority of users, which will help newcomers not to make a wrong choice.

Thanks to this separation, it will be easy to navigate the site and you will be able to start playing and winning quite quickly.

Payment Systems

On the rich palm site you will find not only the usual payment systems, but also modern cryptocurrencies. Many people now prefer them, as they provide additional security for money transfers. You will be able to use the following systems with a minimum deposit of AU $25 and instant transfer:

Visa with a maximum deposit of AU$1,000;

Mastercard with a maximum amount of AU$1,000;

American Express with a limit of AU$1,000;

Bitcoin with a maximum amount of AU$25,000;

Efirium with a limit of AU $ 25,000;

Lightcoin with a maximum deposit of AU$25,000.

You can also use the cryptocurrency Neosurf with a limit of AU$10 to AU$250 for deposits.

To withdraw money from your personal account you can use bank transfer, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Bitcoin. For all of them the terms are the same: the amount from AU$100 to AU$2,000 and transfer time from 2 to 7 working days.

Technical Support

In case of a problem or even just a simple question, you can contact a team of professionals who will help you as soon as possible. In order to connect with the support you can use the following options:

Phone number – +1 855 2798 143;

Email – support@rich-palms-casinos.com;

Live Chat;

Frequently Asked Questions section of the website.

Using the first two options you can get help within a couple of minutes, so these are the best options.

