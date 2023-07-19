Review: ‘Lightscapes’ at Kings Park & Botanic Gardens

Lightscapes at Kings Park & Botanic Gardens

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 8/10 A multi-sensory illuminated delight awaits visitors to Kings Park & Botanic Gardens this month as the internationally acclaimed Lightscape experience bathes the beloved parklands in light, colour and sound from Wednesday to Sunday until July 30. Shuffling alongside hundreds of other Perth punters, wrapped up against the brisk evening chill, towards a neon ‘Lightscapes’ entrance, the acclaimed experience wasn’t immediately visible from the modest entranceway. However, walking ever further into the event area, neon-lit silouettes of towering trees and a wash of atmospheric, experimental soundscapes slowly crept forward; an impressively constructed and brightly coloured introduction to an evening of diverse and attention-grabbing artistic installations.

A single-directional, curated path through the gardens led visitors along the iconic glass bridge, through several of the gardens’ best-known memorials and botanical features, and along its idyllic waterways. Along this winding path, visitors encountered stunning small and largescale illuminated installations combining elements of neon lighting, fire, lasers, models, fairy lights and colourful bulbs, blinking, shining and pulsating to a calming, otherworldly soundscape. The Botanic Gardens, with their wide-open spaces, beautiful showcases of Western Australian flora, and reliably impressive views of Perth’s cityscape were a fantastic location for the Lightscape installation, particularly as so many of the lights referenced floral patterns, shapes and designs. Despite the event being ticketed with specific timeslots throughout the evening, and Wednesday’s session not being sold out, the volume of visitors was quite surprising. Throughout the experience, at least for the first three quarters, visitors were largely shuffling through the experience in a condensed crowd, shoulders pressed together, with frequent moments of stopping and slowness as those in front paused to enjoy the experience. While, importantly, the installations were large enough to appreciate across the large and packed space, it was sometimes difficult to enjoy the different displays in detail, or find a moment and space to take a quick picture.