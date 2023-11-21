Pairing Artificial Intelligence with Gambling: what good can come out of that?

Pairing artificial intelligence with gambling actually makes sense. In fact, for many progressive analysts and forward thinkers – it makes perfect sense. Matching the possibilities and opportunities of AI to the current and future needs of the global gambling industry, can actually bring so much value and so many benefits, that it would make it rather impossible to think of gambling without the contribution of AI in a few years from now.

AI in the service of identifying gambling problems

The role of AI in tracing patterns of gambling behaviour that could lead to future gambling problems or even in predicting the development of addiction for certain gamblers is one that goes beyond the simple benefit of casino customers and users.

In fact, it becomes a matter of greater social good and a matter of addressing a social issue that is growing stronger and stronger ever since the internet has made gambling and betting so much easier, more convenient and more accessible.

And while one would think that why should an online casino, betting app or betting site, including all new Australian betting sites, actually bother about AI, especially if this is to have a possible negative impact on their revenues, the answer is that the gambling industry can be sustainable and can survive in the future for as long as it can run a ‘healthy’ business model.

Casinos and betting sites don’t want their customers to encounter gambling problems, even if this means that in the short run, they get to have greater revenues. They want to have responsible gamblers, no matter how odd this might sound at the moment. And as such, AI can foster their sustainable operations and their future viability.

AI making more accurate forecasts for sports betting

Artificial Intelligence can be a game changer when it comes to making forecasts and predictions about games. Using big data analytics, machine learning and algorithms, AI can make the more demanding and complex process of analysis look like a rather easy thing to do.

AI can develop forecasting models that take into account thousands of different factors and parameters -data which we’d never even imagine having anything to do with any given sporting event- and generate predictions on games and matches.

And this can be done for any sport and any game -not just big, marquee leagues and games- and for any betting market -not just the basic ones like match winner, over/under, totals, outright etc. Artificial Intelligence can produce predictive models for golf games, for instance, and help both bookmakers and punters get an estimate of far more realistic chances of something happening, even if something is not outcome-related – like in the case of golf prop bets.

AI taking off personalization in gambling

Every online casino and every betting site in the world is trying to market their services and products in ways that are suited to the wants and needs of their users. Artificial Intelligence is making possible what so many years now operators are trying to achieve: optimized customization and personalization.

With AI-generated marketing, casinos and betting sites can fully personalize their offerings and go past generic recommendations and suggestions. The gambling services can literally be tailored to what each player/user wants. The more the player interacts with the system, the more personalized it can get and the more personalized it gets, the more it induces optimization in the gambling experience.

AI can dig deep into data retrieved from the gambling behaviour, preferences, choices and decisions made by users and based on machine learning it can eventually create an entirely customized interface, 100% customized recommendations, bonuses and offers or even customer service tailored to the tastes of the customers. Gaming in this way becomes a more immersive and engaging experience and it benefits both the users and the online gambling platforms.

So, pairing AI with gambling can bring a lot of advantages to the world of gaming, which are to be leveraged by both the users and the businesses, but also by the society at large.

