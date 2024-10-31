Australia’s cybersecurity and AI skills shortages have left traditional systems under strain, facing challenges like overloaded infrastructures and persistent cyber threats. With increasing cyberattacks and AI developments demanding advanced expertise, it’s clear that a boost in skilled labor is necessary. This lack of cybersecurity and AI skills has not only created vulnerabilities in essential systems but also fueled concerns among Australians, leading many to explore alternatives for security and privacy. Some have turned to cryptocurrencies to protect their financial assets, while others are seeking leisure on offshore platforms, such as online casinos licensed outside Australia, which offer enhanced security and freedom that Australian-regulated systems may lack (source: https://www.outlookindia.com/igaming/au/online-casinos/).

This shift in public sentiment underscores the urgency for Australia to strengthen its digital and AI security frameworks. According to the Australian Computer Society (ACS), the solution may lie with “near tech” workers—professionals skilled in adjacent fields like programming, data science, and systems analysis who can upskill to meet demands in cybersecurity and AI. Near tech workers offer an effective and efficient route to mitigate these critical skill shortages, which have left gaps in both public and private sectors, from healthcare to finance.

The term “near tech” refers to workers with foundational technology skills who can be trained to fill gaps in specialized fields. A report by ACS highlights that around 1.1 million workers in Australia could fall into this category, holding expertise that can be applied to bolster cybersecurity and AI initiatives. ACS CEO Chris Vein emphasizes the potential of near tech workers, who are often overlooked yet bring transferrable skills valuable to cybersecurity and AI domains. According to Vein, with proper training, these workers could significantly alleviate the skill shortfalls impacting Australia’s security frameworks.

One critical area affected by the cybersecurity skills gap is the defense sector, where increasing attacks pose a threat to national security, with 164 cybercrime reports made daily. Near tech workers could quickly contribute to strengthening security defenses in this high-stakes environment. Additionally, healthcare, which holds sensitive patient data, and the financial sector, which is vulnerable to fraud and financial crimes, both benefit from improved cybersecurity measures. Trained near tech workers could help secure these sectors by implementing secure systems, safeguarding data, and preventing cyberattacks. In the financial sector, for example, strengthening security could retain more Australians within traditional banking systems, providing the reassurance needed to limit dependence on alternative solutions like cryptocurrency.

The potential of near tech workers extends to AI as well. AI integration into various sectors in Australia, such as automated customer service, healthcare diagnostics, and predictive maintenance in utilities, all require technical know-how and a security-first approach. By integrating near tech workers into AI-focused roles, companies can accelerate AI development while prioritizing secure and ethical practices. Upskilling near tech talent not only meets technical demands but can help prevent overreliance on foreign talent or systems, further reinforcing national security and digital independence.

ACS’s recommendation for harnessing near tech talent is not just about filling positions but about developing sustainable, future-proof strategies. A flexible, adaptable workforce can mitigate risks of skill shortages across evolving technologies, ensuring Australia’s digital landscape remains resilient and competitive. The near tech approach also empowers a significant portion of the workforce to pursue advanced tech careers, creating opportunities for upward mobility and higher wages, which ultimately benefits the economy as a whole.

However, to effectively mobilize this workforce, ACS stresses the importance of targeted training and upskilling programs. Educational institutions and organizations must collaborate to design courses and certifications that equip near tech workers with the practical, specialized knowledge needed to handle real-world cybersecurity and AI challenges. Embracing this approach will allow companies to swiftly address critical gaps in their cybersecurity infrastructure while fostering a workforce capable of handling both present and future demands in AI and tech innovation.

As Australia prepares to launch its Digital ID initiative, these near tech professionals will play an essential role in building robust systems that protect individual identities and maintain data integrity. Digital IDs promise improved security for everything from healthcare records to financial transactions, provided they are safeguarded against cyber threats. By enlisting a well-trained, tech-ready workforce, Australia can better protect its citizens while adapting to the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

In summary, near tech workers present a promising solution to Australia’s critical skills gap in cybersecurity and AI. They represent an untapped resource that, with the right training and support, can contribute significantly to securing Australia’s digital infrastructure and supporting the Digital ID launch. By addressing this skills shortage through near tech talent, Australia can strengthen its defenses, reduce dependence on alternative solutions, and build a more resilient digital future.

