Matt Corby brings The Tragic Magic to Australian shores

Australian singer-songwriter Matt Corby is set to return down under this year, bringing The Tragic Magic Tour to Riverside Theatre on Thursday, June 4.

The artist’s upcoming tour will also head to Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane in celebration of Corby’s fourth studio album, Tragic Magic, set for release on Friday, April 17, via Island Records.

Matt Corby will be joined on tour by Melbourne indie pop singer Gretta Ray, whose 2023 sophomore album Positive Spin cemented her reputation for sharp, emotionally resonant songwriting.

Corby’s new album Tragic Magic captures a new era in his life with thirteen emotionally driven tracks, with fans being able to hear new tracks from the album live, such as Burn It Down, Long and Short and War To Love, alongside hit tracks including Resolution and Miracle Love.

Matt Corby has built his reputation as one of Australia’s most influential artists. Since the release of his fourth EP, Into the Flame, in 2011, Corby has gained critical acclaim as an ARIA Award winner for Song of the Year in 2012, also receiving a J Award for Australian Album of the Year in 2019 for Rainbow Valley. He has had multiple #1 debuts on the ARIA albums chart and has collaborated with several artists, including Tenzin Choegyal, Tash Sultana and Meg Mac. Corby has also appeared at multiple festivals, including SummerSalt, Splendour In The Grass, and Bluesfest.

Matt Corby brings The Tragic Magic Tour to Riverside Theatre on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Tickets are on sale Monday, April 13, from frontiertouring.com

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