Log in parimatch: registration on the site and the functionality of the personal cabinet

Parimatch is an international bookmaker with a leading position in the industry of gambling entertainment and sports betting. Being a licensed online resource, it offers its players access to the best sports, cybersports and entertainment events, high odds and generous bonuses. Without creating an account, guests of the portal will not be able to fully familiarize themselves with its functionality. If you want to conduct financial transactions, receive bonuses, take part in promotions and tournaments, it is necessary to create an account on the bookmaker’s website and perform parimatch login https://stawki.bet/ru/login. It is through a personal account the player will later carry out all his actions. All players over the age of 21 can become a client of the bookmaker’s office.

Pari Match log in to private office

You can log in to pari-match only after registration on the bookmaker’s portal. You can create an account, both on the official site of the BK, and on one of its mirrors. To do this:

Click on the “Registration” button, located at the top right of the main web page.

In the registration form that opens, enter the following information: phone number, game account currency and password.

Confirm the action and enter the code received in the SMS confirmation.

Log in parimatch by specifying in the special form: login and password.

For the convenience of users, the bookmaker has created a mobile version of the portal that allows you to use its functionality not only through a PC or laptop, but also from other gadgets, such as a smartphone or tablet. Mobile version is not demanding, it adapts to any device, does not consume a lot of traffic, is safe and comfortable to use. Play in parimatch.ua login mobile version is possible even with a slow Internet connection.

Parimatch.com portal login and personal cabinet possibilities

Parimatch Ukraine login opens access to a standard set of options that are not available to anonymous visitors. Using the personal account of the BK, the user can:

Replenish deposit and withdraw funds (section “Money transactions”). By logging in parimatch.com, you can track the history of payments.

View all made and calculated bets.

Participate in promotions, get bonuses and invitations to events.

To get comprehensive consulting from the support service. Logging in as an authorized user of betting allows you to contact the technical experts of the BK, solving dozens of important questions.

Set up a profile. Registration on the site of the bookmaker’s office and login to parimatch allows you to customize pop-up messages about changes in bet odds.

Watch video broadcasts of sports events (provided that the balance is positive).

For newcomers who first performed parimatch login through the website or mobile version, there is a gift in the form of a welcome bonus.

Login to parimatch why problems may arise

The management of the company has done everything to make pari match Ukraine login as simple and convenient as possible for all users. But in some cases, problems may arise. This can be due to a technical failure, independent of the player or a hacker attack. If the page hangs and you can not properly enter the password, please contact the technical support for clarification. Addressing in time will allow you to promptly fix the problem. If it is not possible to log in parimatch, and the notice “Access to the game account is restricted” appears on the screen, then the bookmaker has blocked your account for security reasons. In this case, you will also need to write a letter to technical support, in order to find out the reason for the blocking. It is likely that the bookmaker has taken such drastic measures, suspecting you of gross violation of the betting rules. Depending on the situation parimatch.ua login can be blocked permanently or be restored.

Prev x Next »