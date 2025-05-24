Lessons in Immersion: How VR Success in Gaming and Film Can Inspire the Music Industry

In the ever-shifting arena of global entertainment, few technologies have made waves quite like virtual reality. What started as a novelty in arcades has evolved into a powerful storytelling tool that’s fundamentally reshaping how we experience games and films. The music industry has always been quick to adopt new trends, from vinyl to streaming.

VR offers something deeper. It’s not just a format. It’s a chance to completely change the way fans experience sound and performance. If games and films are already making full use of it, isn’t it time music caught up?

Crafting Trusted Immersive Experiences

To understand how VR is enhancing the entertainment experience, you’ve got to look at where it’s already thriving in the online entertainment world. In the world of online gambling, Return to Player (RTP) might sound like dry data, but it represents the percentage of total wagers a game is designed to pay back.

Gamers whounderstand RTP interact with games differently. Industry expert Andjelija Blagojevic says good RTP pokies in Australia pay 95-96% of total wagers back to players while a decent blackjack game could pay 99.89% back and some live games return 99.59% over time. While these kinds of features attract players, new technologies like VR are changing the game further.

Players can immerse themselves in them, experiencing a type of game play that goes beyond niche benefits like high RTP scores, fast payments, and player bonuses. This has opened up avenues for experiences like playing live-dealer games while seemingly being in the room at a Vegas casino or in the opulent rooms of Monte Carlo.

The Cinematic Shift: VR’s Role in Film Storytelling

It’s no surprise filmmakers are increasingly drawn to this format. It engages the senses and plays with perspective in a way that traditional screens simply can’t. This sets a compelling precedent for music. If films can evoke that level of connection through VR, where you’re no longer watching but participating, music surely has just as much, if not more, to gain.

Over the past few years, filmmakers have been pushing VR into bold new territory. Instead of watching a story unfold, you’re inside it. Productions like Kagami, a posthumous virtual concert experience built around the works of Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, showcase how emotionally rich VR can be when married with sound.

Amixed-reality concert review of Kagami claims that audiences didn’t just hear the music. They were placed in digital concert halls, able to look around and absorb the atmosphere, the lighting, and the subtle movement of the composer himself. There’s something hauntingly intimate about being in a space that doesn’t physically exist, yet it feels real.

Harmonising Technology: VR’s Potential in the Music Industry

Music has always been about connection. Whether it’s through a sweaty mosh pit or a quiet late-night listen with headphones on, the emotional pull of a great song is undeniable. But now, artists are beginning to explore how VR can extend that emotional range. We’ve already seen glimpses of what’s possible.

Virtual concerts by artists like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande drew millions of fans into shared digital arenas while being part gig, part game, part spectacle. These events weren’t just about scale; they offered creative freedom. No stage budget could ever match the surreal visuals and spatial manipulation VR provides.

Local musicians are picking up on this too. In Perth, a handful of independent acts have experimented with virtual installations that invite fans into stylised digital spaces shaped by the mood and themes of an album. Its performance is world-building, and VR is the tool making it happen.

Sound Design and Spatial Audio: The Underrated Heroes of Immersion

Miloco Studios Matt Lawrence suggests themusic industry should embraces spatial audio because it isn’t all about the visuals created by VR. In a great VR game, the creak of floorboards behind you or the distant sound of footsteps can make all the difference. It makes the virtual world believable. Filmmakers embraced this by embedding subtle cues into VR experiences.

Films help guide your attention without a single cut or camera move. It’s immersive in the truest sense. Your ears lead the way just as much as your eyes. The music industry is already flirting with this through formats like Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio, but VR offers a whole other level.

Imagine walking through a virtual soundscape where each element of a song, such as a guitar riff, a drum loop, or a vocal harmony, lives in a different part of the space. You’re not just listening to a track anymore. You’re inside it. It turns passive listening into something active, exploratory, and deeply personal.

Conclusion

Virtual reality has already reshaped gaming and film by blurring the lines between observer and participant. For the music industry, the question isn’t if it will catch up, it’s when. With tools like spatial audio, real-time interaction, and immersive environments, artists have everything they need to create something unforgettable. And for fans? It means music you don’t just hear. You feel it, live it, and maybe even get lost in it.

Prev x