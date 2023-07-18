King Johnnie – a reliable site for gambling in Australia

King Johnnie is the best online casino in Australia. It started its operation in the year 2020. And it has been delighting its players for three years already. All the services that you will find on the site are absolutely legal and official. Here you will find a wide range of gambling entertainment, favourable bonus and promotional offers, convenient and fast payment methods. If you have any questions, you can always rely on professional technical support, which stays in touch with you 24 hours a day.

The casino is concerned about the health of its visitors, which is why the Responsible Gaming section has been introduced. It is suitable for people who have started to experience problems with gambling or are worried about preventing them.

Legal and Safe

In order to ensure legal and official gaming, the operators have obtained an official licence from the government of Curaçao. This way you will not be cheated on this site.

To protect your personal data, financial investments and transaction information, the platform is protected by 256 bit ssl encryption. It will be able to prevent third parties from interfering with the site.

In order for you to be able to control the process yourself, personal security settings will be available to you.

Register and Start Playing at the Casino

In order to start using all the features and benefits of the platform you need to create a personal account. This is a fairly simple process that won’t take you a little time. With the help of a detailed algorithm, you’ll be able to get through it even faster:

Visit the official website of King Johnnie Casino ; In the upper left corner there is a button “register”; Enter the necessary information – mobile phone, email, come up with Login and password; Then enter your personal data – date of birth, gender, first and last name; Enter your personal residential address, select the main currency for the account. Immediately after that you will receive a code on your mobile phone. It is required to complete the registration; Now you can access any games in the game lobby. So you will be able to familiarise yourself with them with the help of virtual balance; After you have chosen the necessary distinction you can make your first deposit and take advantage of the welcome bonus; Last chance – play gambling games for real money and win.

King Johnnie Casino Login

Once you have created your personal account, you need to log in again. A brief description of the steps to access your personal account:

On the home page, click on the “login” button; Enter the username/email address and password you came up with during registration; Click the “enter” button. After that the authorisation will be completed and you will be able to finish the king johnnie login process.

Game Lobby

King Johnnie Casino offers you to choose among a large variety of games – more than 2000 different entertainments. Here you will be able to find your favourite game collection, use the filter with the best software providers.

All games are divided into categories, this helps in the convenience of finding new interesting gambling games.

At the moment the most popular categories are:

Top 30 – here you will find the 30 most popular slots and other games. At the moment here is the sun of Egypt 3,15 dragon pearls, three coins;

Blackjack- Here are the different varieties and variations of this card game. For example you can find – multi-handed Blackjack, American Blackjack, Blackjack six-in-one;

Video Slots- Here you will find the most colourful and exciting slots in the world. The most popular of them are Sun Queen, Divine Dragon, Wolf Treasure;

Video poker – here you will find the best video games from the leading developers. At the moment Australians choose the following distinction – three card, three deuce, American Poker, JokerPoker;

Classic slot machines – here you will find classic slot machines, which is known all over the world. Currently popular favourites are – Wild Bells 100, Super Hot Wins, Lady Wild, All the Way Egypt.

To familiarise yourself with all the sections in the game lobby go to the appropriate section on the official king johnnie casino website.

Live Casino

All fans of gambling who previously preferred traditional casinos can use the live casino section. Here you can play with other players and live dealer live. All actions take place in real time, dealers are in a specially equipped room.

Croupiers are professionals, they know their business well and can control the whole process of the game. You will be able to observe the actions of players and croupiers. This way you will feel the atmosphere of a real casino.

Some of the games from the live casino section:

Live Bacara;

Live Roulette;

Live Blackjack;

VIP Roulette;

Casino Hold’em.

Bonus and Promotional Offers

King johnnie casino offers all players to take advantage of generous bonus offers. This way you will get the opportunity to earn real money with minimal effort.

At the moment the most popular offers are:

Welcome Package – immediately after registration and get the opportunity to make a series of 10 deposits. As part of the bonus offer you can get up to 6000 AUD and 200 free spins;

Latest games – in the new games section, you will find a large number of exciting differentiation. Often many providers will offer you promotional offers such as 10 free spins for every deposit;

AU$100,000 – this Promotion offers you the chance to participate in the AU$100,000 draw. It is held in conjunction with software provider wazdan . All you have to do is play its Video Slots from this game developer;

A$500,000 – this promotion is run in conjunction with software provider playson . To participate in the promotion you need to play certain games from this company. After that you will get the opportunity to participate in the draw. The minimum bet allowed is 0.2 Australian dollars.

Mobile Casino King Johnny

In order to gamble anywhere at any time you will be able to use a convenient mobile version. Unfortunately at the moment king johnnie casino app is in development. But after a while you will be able to enjoy all the features of the multifunctional application.

You will not have to spend time downloading in order to play gambling games. All you need to do is log in to your mobile browser from your android/iOS mobile device. After that, find the official website. Your screen will be automatically rearranged to play comfortably. Here you will find a large collection of games, access to all bonus and promotional offers, tournaments, a wide range of payment methods. All you need to have is a stable internet connection.

Responsible Gaming

In order to make the game as safe as possible, the operators have developed a unique system. Thus, all players will be able to be in comfortable and safe conditions throughout the game.

The following restrictions have been introduced in order to control yourself and your emotions at all times:

Control of game limits – you will be able to set deposit limits for a certain amount of time – per day/week/month;

Registration for players who are at least 18 years old. Otherwise the account will be blocked;

Contact technical support to solve emotional problems.

Prev x Next »