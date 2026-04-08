Karnivool return home In Verses with national tour

Perth rock icons Karnivool are taking their In Verses Tour around the country, hitting Ice Cream Factory on Saturday, July 18.

The tour, also hitting Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, comes after the band’s fourth studio album In Verses, released on Friday, February 6, through Cymatic Records.

Karnivool will be joined onstage by UK progressive metal band TesseracT and US mathcore band Car Bomb.

Landing thirteen years after its predecessor, Karnivool’s new heavy progressive rock album In Verses recently reached number one on the ARIA Chart, becoming the first local album to do so in 2026.

Fans can expect to hear fresh singles straight from the ten-track album onstage, such as Ghost, Drone, and Opal, as well as fan favourites including We Are and Eidolon.

Formed in 1998, Karnivool released their self-titled debut EP in 1999 and have since built their reputation as a band known for complex, melodic, and high-energy music. The band has won multiple awards, including an ARIA award for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album for Asymmetry in 2013 and an AIR award for Most Popular Live Act in 2008. Karnivool have secured slots at many festivals, including ArcTanGent Festival, Brutal Assault, and Download Festival.

Karnivool brings their In Verses Tour to Ice Cream Factory on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 16, from destroyalllines.com

Prev x