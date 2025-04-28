How has the Internet Changed Pokies for Kiwis?

Even in the Internet’s earliest days, and during the 30+ years that have passed since the creation of the first online casino, it has been evident that the Internet would be a colossal game-changer in the casino industry.

Granted, this could be a blanket statement that could be applied to most industries, but part of the systemic change in the casino gaming world is evident in its individual facets.

By dissecting how pokies have adapted to the Internet, we paint a picture of how the Internet continues to mold the industry, not vice versa. Its influence is undeniable. Kiwi gamblers and casino gamers heralding from other prominent gambling nations would unequivocally and unanimously agree with this statement. But what does this look like in reality, and what changes could the Internet shortly pose for Kiwis? Let’s take a look, shall we?

Pokies in NZ—a Brief History

Pokies in NZ is a microcosm of some of the more prominent gambling nations that have plenty in common, culturally speaking, with New Zealand. Australia and the UK, for their differences, have plenty of similarities to NZ regarding the approach to online gambling legislation.

Although there are slight differences in the gambling culture, there are casinos dotted throughout NZ, and just as is the case in Aus, the machines are littered throughout bars up and down the country, following legislation in the 1980s that made casino gaming legal and regulated them through a recognized governing body.

As casinos moved online during the dawn of the 21st century, online pokies in NZ quickly became the dominant avenue for Kiwi gamblers looking to have a spin or two. Just as has been the case throughout the rest of the world, online casinos have transformed the whole landscape of how casinos operate.

Navigating an Interconnected Casino Gaming Industry

In the 1990s, despite a few incidents, the pokies industry in NZ was moving along pretty smoothly. It created a tax base and employment, and regulators were happy with how it operated.

However, online casinos provided a pathway for Kiwi casino gamers that nobody had really factored in—legislators and gamers alike. Industries ranging from bookshops to news companies, online banks, and music album reviews all moved online, so it was only a matter of time before people started to seek out casino games en masse.

Within a couple of years, pokies in NZ went from bars and land-based casinos to some of the biggest providers in the world, setting their sights on the Kiwi market. Casinos operating in New Zealand soon had to compete with multi-billion-dollar companies based out of the UK looking to get a chunk of the market Down Under.

From a gaming perspective, things looked pretty good. If you were a fan of pokies, you were suddenly presented with an explosion of new choices in the market, and many of these companies were using several different strategies and marketing techniques, ranging from free spins to matched deposits, to get you on board.

Some of these marketing tools are still in operation today. However, given the market had resulted in Kiwis going from having half a dozen land-based casinos and maybe a handful of pokies down their local bar to choose from to having access to an online interface that provided them with thousands of possible games, the game had changed, and land-based platforms needed to adjust, rapidly.

The Modern Market for Kiwis

As more online casinos emerged to try and corner the market for themselves, land-based casinos spotted potential and started to launch their games online, too. While there was and still is a market for land-based pokies, the convenience and selection that Kiwi gamers now had via the Internet completely changed the dynamics of NZ pokies.

Online pokies dominate the modern market, but other factors drive continuous change. Over the last few years, the emergence of AI, digital assets like cryptocurrency, and the industry’s collective switch to mobile gaming have been just a handful of the key changes that the industry has had to face.

Conclusion

While prominent figures in the New Zealand casino industry have had to adapt rapidly to the emergence of online pokies, gamers and those who enjoy playing pokies were provided with a pathway to play hundreds of new games without getting up off their couches. It was a revelation.

Sure, land-based pokies will have a place in the Kiwi market, but the Internet has changed the market by offering a new world of promotions, gaming options, and the luxury of choice.

This has been the case in New Zealand, just as it has in Australia and the UK, and over the next decade, expect to see online pokies continue to crystalize their presence at the top of this domestic market and don’t be surprised to see it eat into the ever-diminishing market share of land-based pokies.

