How Casinomilyon Stands Out in the Online Casino Industry

Probably everyone’s familiar with the craziest Black Friday sales, or such other promotions imposed by a multitude of companies. Why do you think they go that way? The reason is simple: to stand out in the highly competitive world of business. Why should the online casino business be any different? Acting on this principle, Casino Milyon heeds to what its audience has to say, and delivers its promises. Head to Casinomilyon now to discover!

Date of establishment/license number 2012/162358 Payment methods Bank transfer; cryptocurrency (Fulgurpay); E-wallets. Maximum withdrawal limit is 1 million liras. Game options 1,200+ slot games, 800+ live casino games; 35+ branches of sports. Welcome bonus A bonus of 2,000 liras for newcomers. VIP perks Up to 25% cashback on losses. Mobile app Android/iOS apps Top slot games Sweet Bonanza, Aviator

Milyon Casino dominates the market through a large spectrum of games in its portfolio. The partnership agreements signed with over 90 game providers are a testament to the sphere of influence that Casinomilyon possesses. Don’t you want to be a part of this huge family? Join now!

Promotions are the driving force

When you see the name “Casino Milyon”, think of a mine full of undiscovered gems—in this case, promotions—are waiting to be found. Now, this is one of the premier aspects elevating Casinomilyon above its opponents.

To get a 50% slot bonus, all you need to do is deposit at least 100 liras.

You’ll get a chance to earn 100 liras, or 75 FS if you download the Casinomilyon app and follow its Telegram channel!

Don’t miss out on the chance to get an extra 75 FS by depositing at least 5,000 liras to your Milyon Casino account.

A fan of sports betting? You can get a 15% bonus without any wagering requirements!

The portfolio of games and promotions keeps expanding day after day, so it’d be wise to follow the social media pages of Casinomilyon to keep yourself updated on the news.

Level up with the VIP program

If you’re into getting some special perks, fund your Casinomilyon account with at least 100,000 liras to become VIP! A world of exclusive bonuses will be laid before you through this fruitful program at Milyon Casino!

There are three levels of VIP in the Casinomilyon VIP program.

Based on your level, you can get what’s called a “luck bonus” in amounts up to 3,000 liras.

A special cashback bonus of up to 30% could also be yours, along with over 200 free spins!

Having passed all impartial assessments with flying colors, Casinomilyon keeps shining out in the world of online casinos. There’s nothing that can stop this massive Casinomilyon train, and its speed is ever-increasing!

