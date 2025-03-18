Glastonbury Festival 2025: Everything We Know So Far, Date and Proposed Lineup

The Glastonbury Music Festival is one of the biggest arts and music events in the United Kingdom. It is currently gearing up for the 2025 edition, sending music lovers into a frenzy all over the world. Fans in their thousands troop to the location where the event is being held annually to get this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Glastonbury is a spectacle for experiencing the best live performance from your favorite artists. Come 2025, music lovers will be checking their calendars, and planning to take the week off work just to experience Glastonbury Festival.

History of Glastonbury: Previous Concerts

The 2024 edition of the Glastonbury music festival was a huge success. It featured some of the biggest stars, both old and new in the industry. The festival took place between 26 and 30 June. Its headliners were Dua Lipa, SZA, and Coldplay. The Festival appeals to all age brackets as it features artists from different generations. The first ever Glastonbury festival known then as the Pilton Pop Blues and Folk Festival was held on September 19, 1970. It was organized by a farmer and the venue was his farm in Somerset, England. From its humble beginnings, the festival has grown to become a pinnacle of live music in the world.

Glastonbury 2025 Date

The Glastonbury festival is always held during summertime, and usually around the same date. Glastonbury 2025 proposed date by the organizers is between Wednesday, June 25th to Sunday, June 29th. The event is going to take place over five days, with both night and daytime artists performing. If you plan on attending the festival, mark these dates on your calendar, and start making the necessary preparations.

Tickets: What to Expect

Tickets to the 2025 Glastonbury Festival are already on sale. To get access to the tickets go through the right sources, and hope it isn’t sold out yet. There are lots of scam ticket vendors out there, so protect yourself by only purchasing from their official ticketing handles. Also, bear in mind that these tickets are non-transferable.

Proposed Lineup

Glastonbury often has a large number of artists performing over the 5 days duration. Some artists even come out of retirement just to perform for the beautiful crowd, filled with different nationalities. As usual, Glastonbury always features some of the biggest international and local stars. Glastonbury 2024, saw over 2000 artists apply their trade and serenade the crowd across more than 100 stages.

Most fans usually have an idea of who is going to be present at the concert before the lineup is released. A lot of the big-time UK artists are usually an ever-present name in the lineup. One name has already been confirmed to be part of the lineup. Sir Rod Stewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at the festival, so who else will join him. This year we have quite a few names that have been floating about as headliners.

Sam Fender

The Geordie singer could be returning to the stage once again after his appearance in 2022. His session was electrifying, as the crowd sang along to some of his top songs. With a new album on the way, set to be released in February, it is understandable why the young and talented rockstar is part of the mix.

Olivia Rodrigo

The young American pop sensation packed a large crowd in her performance in 2022. Her session was lively featuring amazing vocals, and charismatic dancers. Since her last performance, Olivia has released a second studio album titled “Guts”. The album contained songs that topped the UK charts, and fans would definitely be itching to see her live and perform these songs with her.

Charli XCX

2024 has been a year not to forget for Charli. Her album titled “Brat” gained a lot of traction, making her one of the biggest sensations of the year. Charli was everywhere on social media, as one of her songs started a TikTok trend. Based on the level of success she has had the past year, we see no reason for her not to be part of the headliners.

Eminem

US rapper and music legend, Eminem could be a surprise headliner at Glastonbury. His huge song catalogue, spanning over more than a decade means the American has a lot to offer.

Sabrina Carpenter

The beautiful, petite, and incredibly talented singer Sabrina Carpenter is part of the running of artists to headline Glastonbury. Sabrina has had a huge year with the release of her album titled “Short and Sweet”. The album contained hit songs like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste. Perhaps this is the right time for Sabrina to have her headline moment, especially with the buzz all around her.

