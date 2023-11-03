Getting ready to see your favourite band is an emotional rollercoaster of excitement, happiness, and nerves. It can feel like the countdown to Christmas, especially if you’ve never seen them perform live before. One thing is for certain, though; no matter the venue, you’re going to have a great time.

So, whether it’s a small indie band or a huge mainstream name, let’s take a look at how you can prepare for seeing your favourite band this year.

Watch the Opening Act

Most modern-day concerts have at least one opening act who performs before the headliner arrives. The purpose of the opening act is to get everyone in the right mood and make them feel “at home.” Plus, most warm-up acts are actually pretty good — and you might even discover some new songs that you like. This is why it’s always a good idea to go and watch the opening act before your favourite band arrives on stage.

If you find the opening act boring or you simply don't like them, there's no need to worry. At this point, the stadium won't even be full, so you can either talk with your friends or grab your smartphone and do something to pass the time.

Buy Some Merchandise

Why not buy some of your favourite band’s merchandise? At the concert, there will be merchandise stalls scattered all around. All you have to do is go and check them out and pick any items you like, such as t-shirts or signed hats.

Pro Tip: Band merchandise is notorious for being on the expensive side at concerts, which is why you need to remember to take plenty of money with you.

Adjust Your Camera Settings

People go to watch bands to:

Enjoy the music

Take pictures and videos

After all, what’s the point in going to see your favourite band if you don’t post at least a handful of pictures to your Instagram story?

Knowing that you’re going to be taking lots of pictures and videos, make sure that you adjust the camera settings on your smartphone. What you need to do is set the camera so that it captures content in the highest possible definition. On iPhone, it’s 4K at 24 FPS. This way, when you look back at your pictures and videos from the concert, you’ll be able to enjoy all the details in 4K quality.

Grab Some Drinks

Lastly, during the countdown to your favourite band hitting the stage, go and grab some drinks with your friends. Generally, most venues will sell alcohol as well as other types of drinks like soda. Simply choose the drinks you want and then head back to your seats before the main act starts.

Have fun!



