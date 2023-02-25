Famous casino scenes in movies

If you watch a lot of movies and series, you might have noticed that casino scenes appear in surprisingly many of them.

There are many reasons, such as the popularity of new online casinos and their games. But are casinos so common at the movie set? This article will answer this question and go through some of the most famous films and series that take place in a casino, at least partly.

Why are casinos used so often in films?

First, we need to answer the question of why casinos are used so often. There are many reasons for this. For starters, casinos are often incredibly beautiful. They have gorgeous furniture and other stunning decorative items that make them stand out. This way, the set will immediately look gorgeous.

There are also many different types of casinos. For example, the ones in Southern Europe have a completely different atmosphere than the ones in Las Vegas. By choosing a specific type of casino, the movie and its scene will get a very specific atmosphere.

Not to forget that the games played at casinos are very exciting and even thrilling. They require a lot from their player, and this can be used in a movie or a series. These are some of the main reasons for casinos being so common to be used in films.

Telling about a character through games

Starting off with films and scenes that take place in casinos, one of the most famous of them all is Rain Man. This 80s film is one of the most famous movies overall, and it has even left a mark on the terms we use. If someone is incredibly talented mathematically, they can be called a rain man, just like the titular character of this movie.

The whole movie doesn’t take place at a casino. On the contrary, it happens mainly on the road, while two brothers, Charlie and Raymond, are bonding after finding out about each other’s existence. Raymond is an autistic savant who is especially talented in mathematical skills. This is why Charlie takes him to Las Vegas so they can win in blackjack. The brothers count cards and try to avoid being caught in an exciting scene, which will get most viewers to move to the edge of their seats.

The casino can be used for fun moments as well

Casinos don’t need to always be completely serious. They can work as a great set for different comedies as well, as they have been used many times. One of the most famous examples of this is The Hangover. This 2009 film is a fun story of three friends who wake up in Las Vegas, where they have celebrated a bachelor party.

The whole movie is full of chaotic mayhem, and it is certainly entertaining to watch. Not to forget that film also has some legendary cameos, such as Mike Tyson as himself.

Playing games can create an intensity in the scene

We can’t talk about casino movies and forget about the famous 2006 film James Bond Casino Royale. James Bond is one of the most beloved agents in film history, which is not surprising. This handsome ladies’ man seems to have absolutely everything from money to looks and also obviously smarts.

As the name suggests, Casino Royale takes place mainly at a casino. This movie is one of the most popular James Bond movies and made Daniel Craig one of the most beloved Bonds in history.

Sometimes the viewer will be on the criminals’ side

Films have quite regularly a good guy and a bad guy. Often the good guy is the one who is on the side of the law, and the bad guy is opposed to it. This is not always the case. One of the most famous examples of this is the whole Ocean movie franchise, starting with Ocean’s Eleven.

Ocean Eleven is a film about eleven criminals who plan to rob a casino. You can notice quite fast that you will be cheering for these charming criminals to reach their goal and rob the casino.

Of course, this has a lot to do with the fact that Ocean’s Eleven has a cast full of some of the most charming and handsome actors in Hollywood. Nevertheless, this casino movie will get you cheering for robbers, which is quite entertaining.

Casinos are also used in series

Movie scenes are not the only ones that take place in casinos. Additionally, many unforgettable scenes in the beloved series take place at casinos. For example, who could forget the casino episodes in one of the most loved TV shows, Friends? Monica and Chandler almost get married, Ross and Rachel drunkenly tie up the knot, and Phoebe and Joey goof around the casino.

Casinos, especially the ones in Las Vegas, simply have this specific atmosphere that makes them very fitting for all kinds of comedy shows. When you think about almost any television show, that has lasted for many seasons, you can notice that there is at least one episode that takes place in a casino.

Anything from Sex and the City to How I Met Your Mother has at least one episode that happens in a casino. These episodes are often full of excitement and mayhem, which has significant remarks on the rest of the season. For example, Ross and Rachel trying to get an annulment is a huge plot point for the rest of the season.

Casinos will always be seen in other media

Not only have casinos already been used a lot in movies and series, but this will certainly keep on also happening in the future. The reasons will be the same, as we mentioned before. Also, there are casinos everywhere in the world. Who knows, maybe even Adelaide Casino will be seen as a film set at some point.

It will be exciting to see how casinos will be portrayed in films in the future. What will also be extremely fascinating is the possibility of using online casinos in films and series. These open more exciting doors, and it will be interesting to see where all these will lead in the future.

