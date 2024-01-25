Fair Go Australia review: Slot machines, bets and bonus offers

FairGo Casino Australia was founded in 2017, this gaming club has a large selection of slots from the best manufacturers, board games with live dealers, as well as sports betting.

Fair Go Australia is not even a casino, but a whole entertainment service where you will definitely find a real money game that you will like.

The design of the game room

The entire gaming range presented on the FairGo Casino website is conveniently divided into several large sections. They are placed directly on the main page and give players the opportunity to quickly navigate to the games they need. At the moment, the following sections are present here:

TOP. A selection of the best casino games;

New ones. A selection of the latest casino games;

Live Dealers. A section with tables where games are played with real dealers.

Slots. Section with all vending machines;

Quick games. Section with aviator, bingo, video poker and other games;

Tables. A selection of classic gambling games (roulette, poker, blackjack, etc.);

Scratch cards. The section with numerical lotteries.

You can also sort all found games by their manufacturers. Next, you just need to click on the “Play” button (to start the money mode) or “Demo” (to turn on the test version). And you can start playing with real bets or free coins.

Selection of slot machines

The Fair Go Australia website has a large selection of different slot machines, from 58 companies that produce games. Among the most popular brands producing vending machines on the site are:

NetEnt;

Igrosoft;

iSoftBet;

Nolimit;

Pragmatic Play;

QuickSpin;

BTG;

Boongo;

Endorphina;

Amatic.

As for the jackpot games, there are a lot of them here: The site features games with cumulative jackpots from NetEnt, games with static jackpots from Boongo, as well as games from lesser-known manufacturers with constant-size jackpots.

Live Dealer Games

At Fair Go Australia Casino, you can play live games, with live dealers, from the industry leader, Evolution Gaming. Not only classic games like roulette, blackjack or poker are available, but also games such as:

Crazy Time;

Dream Catcher;

Monopoly;

Mega Ball.

The minimum bet amount in live dealer games is 1$. The maximum bet amount in such games is 500$.

If you have never played live games before, then we definitely advise you to try it, because it is much more interesting than playing against the computer, since you will be able to communicate with the dealer, as well as monitor the honesty of his actions.

Sports betting

At Fair Go Australia casino, you can bet on sports, not only on the line, but also in Live. The line offers events not only from popular sports such as football or tennis, but also esportes events by:

CS:GO;

Dota2

Rocket League and so on.

As for the profitability of bets, there is a very low margin percentage, i.e. high coefficients. The painting to the main line is not as great as in the best online bookmakers in the world, but the favorable odds more than compensate for this.

How to deposit and withdraw money

Fair Go Australia is the most popular casino that accepts payments in dollars, euros and cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit amount is 10$. You can use the following payment systems to replenish your account and withdraw funds:

Bank cards;

Piastrix and Monetix;

Neteller;

Skrill;

P2P – from card to card, at the same time a commission of 2 is deducted%;

Cryptocurrency wallets, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, etc.

As for the replenishment procedure itself, it looks like this:

Opening a cash register (use the “Deposit” button). Select the payment method (just click on the desired image). Select the deposit amount (specify within the established limits). Bonus selection (click on any available bonus). Payment confirmation (enter the details or log in on the page that opens).

Bonuses for beginners

Every newcomer to the Fair Go Australia Casino website can count on welcome bonuses, which are available immediately after registration. To receive them, you just need to top up your balance with at least 10$. As a result, you can get:

Free spins. Fair Go Australia Casino gives out up to 1,000 free spins on slot machines for making deposits of 10$ or more (100 free spins at a time). Moreover, every second bonus is issued without replenishing the account. The x30 wager is installed only on the winnings received;

Increase the deposit. If you make a deposit for the first time, you can immediately double it and get a bonus with the x35 wager. The main thing is to deposit at least 100$ into the account.

The main advantage of the welcome bonuses is the huge number of free spins accrued from each deposit of 500 rubles or more. In addition, we note that these stocks are characterized by low wagers. So it is quite possible to get real winnings from them.

Bonuses for active players

Fair Go Australia Casino has several bonus programs for all visitors on an ongoing basis. In addition, new promotions appear here from time to time. The following bonuses are currently available on the site:

Daily tournaments. They give away large cash prizes on popular slot machines;

Month multiplier. The player who receives the highest bet multiplier on any slot in a month automatically receives a 100$ bonus;

Cashback. Every Wednesday, players can return 10% of their losses in the form of a bonus with an x15 wager;

Missions. Fair Go Australia Casino has developed a variety of tasks for players, for which various bonuses with simplified wagers are given.

As you can see, Fair Go Australia Casino offers its players unique bonus programs with quite favorable conditions. In addition, they all received low wagers, which are easily played back on the machines.

Mobile version of the site

The casino has a mobile version of the site. It is automatically downloaded when you go to the official website from your phone. The interface of this version is specially optimized externally for convenient gaming and slot search from a smartphone.

In general, the mobile version has no disadvantages, everything works, controls, navigation, as well as game filters are in prominent places and made conveniently.

Mobile application

Fair Go Australia Casino has apps for iOS and Android. You can download the program for free and via a direct link. To do this, go to the official website and find the “Mobile Application” tab there.

If you prefer to play slots from your phone, then we recommend downloading the application, as it works faster by optimizing the operating system of your phone. Even if you have a poor internet connection or low speed, the slots will work without freezes.

