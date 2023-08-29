CS:GO 2 Release Date: What’s Coming and When to Expect It?

While players master their skills playing CS:GO, Valve is preparing a great surprise for them. The second part of the shooter will be released in the near future. It is eagerly awaited by fans of the game worldwide and will make a true sensation in the cybersports world. By the way, matches on Counter Strike 2 have already been scheduled for 2024. In addition to exciting gameplay, fans can expect amazing skins. They will help to express their personalities on the battlefield. While you wait for the release of the new product, check out the legit CS:GO gambling sites to understand how to buy cases and trade items.

When does CS:GO 2 Release?

When will CS2 release? This is one of the key questions for gamers today. According to the latest news, the game will be released in the summer of 2023. However, not much time is left until the end of the hot season. Perhaps the developer will complete all the work and fulfill the promise. If the release date is postponed for unknown reasons, the deadline is September 23, 2023. This is due to the fact that the fall events will begin, and it will be difficult for the studio professionals to cover several directions.

Just imagine the joy of Counter-Strike fans after the completion of the shooter. Specialists are not in a hurry, they fix bugs and bring the project to a new level, just like in their previous games. You just need to be patient and wait.

How to Get CS:GO 2 Beta?

CS:GO 2 beta is an early version of the shooter being developed. It is tested by players to identify bugs and work on their elimination and improvement. The studio experts overwatch the way the locations change and how good is the gaming system used.

You cannot play the beta until the developers select you for the list of testers. There are certain criteria that are taken into account and directly affect success.

How to Get Invite to Beta Counter Strike 2

Information on how to get CS:GO 2 beta is important for users. Invitations are sent out randomly. You do not need to apply yourself. The following factors are taken into account during the selection of the shortlisted candidates:

Playing activity on Valve’s official servers. There is no need to start battles after CS:GO 2 open beta. The hours played earlier are taken into account. Confidence level. It is about your behavior in the matches played, possible fraudulent actions, and the activity in other games of the developer. Account reputation in Steam. The higher the indicator is, the more chances you have. If a player is noticed in misconduct, he cannot expect access to beta testing.

Initially, invitations were issued to all participants of the majors. Additionally, the honor of testing the beta version was given to players from teams that made it to the regional ranking. Only after that the invitations were distributed among fans of the shooter who were successful in battles. This means that not only the professionals of the cyber arena take part in the testing of CS2.

How to Check a CS:GO 2 Invite

Follow the simple steps to check if you have received an invitation. Follow the tips below for this purpose:

Update the game client so you don’t miss any details. Log in to your CS:GO account. Check the main menu to see if there is an invitation. If there is, register for the beta test, download the version, and play the game.

What are the System Requirements for CS:GO2?

The minimum requirements of your system must be met to play CS:GO2 successfully. In this case, unexpected errors related to the speed of the shooter launch or freezes during target acquisition will be excluded. Check if your computer can display the game in full measure. For this purpose, read the criteria below.

CS2 minimum system requirements:

Windows 10 (64-bit). Dual-core or quad-core Intel Core i5/AMD Ryzen 5 processor. 12GB of RAM. GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 580 graphics card. Free hard disk space – 50 GB.

Recommended system requirements:

Windows 10 (64-bit). Dual-core or quad-core Intel Core i7/AMD Ryzen 7 processor. 16GB of RAM. GeForce RTX 2070/Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. Free hard disk space – 50 GB.

What is New in CS:GO 2?

Although the CS2 release date has not been announced yet, fans do expect serious updates. There should be a reason why the developers dared to create another version of the shooter. More details are provided below.

New Sound

The game’s audio engine has been upgraded. The developers have introduced more specific sounds inherent in certain situations. Now the events in the match will be more vivid and memorable. At the same time, you will be aware of what is happening around you.

Valve specialists took care of the realism of the voice acting. You can see it by watching the announced videos. Shots have become more harmonious, which will help you immerse yourself in the process.

New Visual Effects

Visual effects have not been neglected. Now the game will become even more interesting. Especially if you use a key to open a case on specialized sites and get dizzying items for a weapon.

Developers added different effects when grenades explode and improved blood splashes when the target is hit. Now the enemy’s death is not just a game but spectacular event.

New Smoke System

The innovation in depicting grenade smoke is one of the most epic changes. Previously, the area was covered with gray fog, which disappeared after a certain time. No actions could dispel it. Now the voluminous smoke covers all objects. However, it gradually dissipates and concentrates around the area of the grenade explosion. There is also a guide for using shells successfully.

More Detailed Skins

Specialists of Valve Studio have updated the skins. Now you will have more interesting items in your inventory that will capture everyone’s attention. There are some changes to the existing variants, as well as completely new items. They will be an excellent idea for the game with no space for boredom and monotony.

Updated Maps in CS:GO 2

Most of the old maps have been remodeled with a total appearance update. Popular locations like Dust 2 and Mirage have been significantly improved. This is caused by the visual effects of the Source 2 Engine. Attributes typical of the old days have also been upgraded. For example, the shells that are found in the overpass in one of the locations have been modernized.

Updated Tickrate

The server tick rate is a value that shows how often the information is updated. The previous parameter is equal to 64 Hz. However, after the release of CS:GO 2, the tick rate will be increased to 128 Hz. It is believed that such a change will significantly improve the gameplay.

The benefit is that the new version will reduce the latency of the input/output of server results. For example, each bullet is registered during the shooting. The process takes a couple of milliseconds. But this indicator can become decisive in the game. Now the shots will be more successful because their registration is accelerated.

Will CS:GO Skins & Inventory Carry Over to Counter-Strike 2?

While CS2 release is yet to come, you can play the original version and get skins. All items in your inventory will be transferred to the updated modification. Don’t worry, this issue has been thought out by the developers.

Here are the ways to get cases and skins:

collect the after-match drops;

purchase at a community market;

participate in an operation and get stars.

After-match drops are passive rewards granted each time the player levels up. However, it is not certain that you will receive crates. It may be stickers or skins. In most cases, they have a low value. But you can’t choose. You have to take what you get.

Stars received for completing operations can be used to buy skins. However, the events are held once or twice a year, so your choice is quite scarce. Another disadvantage is that you can buy only one case with stars. Its name is Operation.

If you want to manage your stuff independently, find a reliable site to buy/sell cases and skins. Here you can find gorgeous collections of items for free as a bonus. It is also possible to buy cases with diverse content. It refers to the type and cost of items. Everyone anticipates CS:GO 2 coming soon. Don’t waste time waiting for the novelty and enrich the range of your skins.

