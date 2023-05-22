Casino Bonuses and their Wagering Requirements Explained

If you have played at a casino before, you have probably heard the word wagering requirements in connection with various bonuses.

It is usually part of the bonus conditions that the casino sets up so that you cannot withdraw casino bonuses as soon as you claim them.

After all, casinos give out bonuses because they want to give the players a chance to test the casino, not rip them off.

Read on to find out how to convert bonus funds into real cash by completing wagering requirements.

What are Playthrough Requirements?

The vast majority of casino bonuses are subject to certain conditions. The only exception is bonus offers without playthrough requirements, which are usually very rare and are significantly smaller, offering you a slight taste of the casino.

To fulfill the wagering requirements, you must wager the bonus money a certain number of times before it turns into real cash eligible for withdrawal.

The bonus conditions state how many times a bonus must be wagered, and the most common is between 20-40 times.

Usually, only the bonus amount itself must be wagered, but in the case of deposit bonuses, the deposited money can also be counted towards the playthrough requirements, meaning that it must also be played for before any winnings can be withdrawn.

Most casinos also specify which games are eligible for wagering the bonus, and this is something you should pay close attention to.

Most of the time gaming machines contribute 100% towards wagering requirements, while other games count for much less and sometimes aren’t eligible at all depending on how strict the rules the casino has set up for the particular bonus.

Free Spins

Gambling sites like to give out FS as a part of their bonuses, which can be used on various slots.

They are also usually subject to wagering requirements, but here it is instead the profit from the free spins that turns into bonus money that must be wagered.

The requirement is usually as high as for regular bonuses, but if you’re lucky, you can get your hands on turnover-free free spins that are often awarded when you register at a new online casino.

They are actually becoming more and more common because the competition among casinos has increased significantly in recent years.

How to Get the Most Out of Casino Bonuses

Bonuses are meant to attract new players, who are happy to take the chance to play for free or double their deposited money.

Now that you have a complete understanding of what the bonus conditions are, it’s easier to decide which ones are worth taking advantage of.

Some casinos have very complicated conditions that make it difficult to calculate whether the bonus is worth claiming.

It may be a sign that they are trying to hide additional wagering requirements or that the bonus can only be wagered on a few games with lackluster RTP. However, that is usually only the case with dubious casinos.

Trustworthy online casinos, on the other hand, are always clear about their bonus conditions.

Therefore, you should only take advantage of a bonus after you have read and understood the terms and conditions.

Below are some useful tips on how to take full advantage of bonuses.

Look out for casino bonuses with no wagering requirements and take advantage of them first. Then you can withdraw your winnings immediately and don’t have to continue playing at the casino if you don’t like it.

If possible, try to choose deposit bonuses where you only have to convert the bonus part itself and not your deposited money. Check in advance that the bonus can be wagered using the games you prefer.

Always calculate in advance how much money you have to wager. It’s a good way to see if the bonus is actually reasonable or if you should look further for more generous offers.

