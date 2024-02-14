Best Shows & Musicals to See in Melbourne in 2024

If you are visiting Melbourne this year and want to take in a show, you will be pleased to hear that there are many amazing productions for you to choose from.

With this city having a rich theatrical history that is easily as good as London’s West End and New York’s Broadway, there is something for everyone in the shows and musicals showcasing in 2024.

Let’s dive right in!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

If you are after something a little bit dark and a little bit sexy, then Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the production for you. Adapted from the 2001 film by Australian director Baz Luhrmann, prepared to be blown away by the performers and the intoxicating set.

Want to see this but don’t have a date? Check out these Escorts in Melbourne who promise to provide an evening of fun and companionship.

20th August 2023 to 4th February 2024, Regent Theatre

Grease the Musical

Grease is the word, and yes, it most definitely is with this cult classic that has been transformed into a multi-million dollar musical production. Get ready to sing along to all your favourite songs, including Grease Lightning and Summer Nights.

31st December 2023 to 12th May 2024, Her Majesty’s Theatre

Groundhog Day the Musical

Wonder what it would be like to relive the same day over and over again? Well, that’s exactly what happens in Groundhog Day the Musical. Featuring lyrics by Australia’s Tim Minchin and following rave reviews in the West End, get ready for a story full of laughs, love, and self-discovery.

24th January to 21st April 2024, Princess Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating 50 years of “doing the time warp again”, so what better time to take in this jaw-dropping production?

Be catapulted into the weird and wonderful world of Frank-N-Furter and the gang and become one of the millions of worldwide fans to enjoy this musical phenomenon.

9th February to 10th March 2024, Athenaeum Theatre

Rent

The much-loved 90s musical and longest-running Broadway show, Rent, features some amazing songs, including Out Tonight, Seasons of Love, and La Vie Boheme.

Tackling some difficult themes, including drug use, homophobia, and homelessness, if you want a show that will stay with you for many years to come, this is the one for you.

17th February to 7th March 2024, The Arts Centre

The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music is a timeless classic that people of all ages can enjoy. Following the story of a nun who becomes a governess to Captain Von Trapp’s seven children, you can sing along to beloved classics, including Sixteen Going on Seventeen and Edelweiss.

1st March to 17th March 2024, National Theatre

Beauty and The Beast

Popular with families, everyone knows the story of Beauty and The Beast. Not seen in Australia since 1995, this enchanting Disney classic is guaranteed to delight adults and children alike.

Reminisce with characters including Belle, Mrs Pots, Lumiere, and Cogsworth, and sing along to Be Our Guest at the top of your lungs!

6th June 2024 – no end date announced, her Majesty’s Theatre

Prev x