Australian Punters Attitude to the Aviator Game

Australian casino goers aren’t too picky. They tend to play almost all sorts of gambling games, at least if we’re talking about titles that are perfectly legal Down Under. Local players particularly like pokies as the simplest form of casino entertainment. This shouldn’t surprise anyone because online slot machines and similar games have so many variations.

However, one version caught our attention recently because it’s not the usual slot machine option. We are talking about the Aviator game with innovative crash mechanics. So, what do local gamblers think about it? We analyzed hundreds of user reviews to try and come up with a decent answer to this question.

About the Aviator Crash Game

Spribe is a trusted developer known for top-level games, especially digital pokies. It also developed Aviator, but this title features a somewhat innovative approach due to its social elements. That means you can write messages using an in-game chat. Though it’s a relatively new concept, it’s still present at trusted casino sites that care about modern players’ preferences. Of course, it’s only fair to notice that these websites feature many other gaming options as well as some extra perks.

As for the Aviator game, your goal here is to cash out before the session expires. This can be tricky since a single session lasts anywhere from eight to 30 seconds. That’s the essence of the gambling trend you might know as the curve crash dynamics. The thing users appreciate about Aviator is that the lowest bet is really low ($0.1 only), which is ideal for players on a shoestring budget. But those who are playing on the other side of the financial spectrum aren’t dissatisfied either because the game accepts bets of up to $100. Apart from that, we collected a few more major characteristics:

Developer : Spribe

: Spribe Mobile-friendliness : Yes

: Yes RTP : 97%

: 97% Minimal bet : $0.1

: $0.1 Maximal bet: $100

Why Do Aussie Gamblers Like Aviator?

The game is popular mainly because it’s simple. That’s the basic precondition for creating a successful casino title – it has to be understandable to all sorts of gamblers. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old or inexperienced. Aviator is easy to understand and that’s the main benefit of playing it. But there is more.

For one, it gives you some options of winning up to a thousand. This is extremely high compared with the fairly minimalistic depositing requirement. Secondly, you can hear some unusual casino music with space-like elements. Some users find this very appealing because it breaks the barriers of traditional casino titles that feature similar (or should we say boring) sound effects.

Thirdly, Aviator has a pretty high RTP percentage that outdoes the usual casino games such as slot machines. This almost guarantees nice payouts for users who show enough patience with Aviator.

It’s a Daily Dose of Entertainment

The bottom line is that Aviator represents a quality dose of entertainment for many gamblers in Australia. Some even believe it to be just as amusing as film and TV shows, but we’ll let you be the judge. Our recommendation is to give Aviator a try because you will surely like the craziness of its randomness.

