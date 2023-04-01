3 Online Games Aussies Can’t Seem to Get Enough Of

Gaming is a huge phenomenon around the world, and it might come as no shock to you that different parts of the world have different interests. This is afforded by the sheer depth of genres and experiences that are contained under the umbrella of gaming, and that variety might naturally incite some curiosity in what other trends you might be unfamiliar with.

Looking to Australia in particular might be of interest due to how it might not often seem as extensively covered as areas like the USA when examining what’s popular within any given popular entertainment sector. If you’re not within the Australian region, you might find something new to love about gaming here.

Fortnite

It’s no surprise that a game you’ve likely heard plenty about already is also popular in Australia. Fortnite has proven to be something of a global phenomenon, the kind that pops up every now and again and enraptures all who fall into its path. Minecraft was another such example, and that also continues to be massively popular in Australia. However, with Fortnite, the ease of accessibility goes a long way to making it as popular as it is. Cross-platform play is one of the primary drivers behind this. Not only can players interact with each other across different consoles, but those who are playing the mobile version of Fortnite can play with friends who are doing so on a console or PC, which draws a wide circle of inclusion.

Online Slots

Online slots might not be what you typically think of in terms of mobile gaming. However, through the inclusion of online casinos, like Jackpot City, into the mobile gaming scene, the boundaries have become blurred. It’s not just online slots that players might find at Jackpot City, however, it’s access to a whole host of gaming experiences and opportunities to take a crack at an accumulating jackpot. Being able to engage with these gaming opportunities, as well as experiences like live dealers, might be made more enticing through the guarantee of a safe and secure platform that can only add to the comfort of the experience.

With the option of a dedicated app, multiple ways to pay, and guides on how to withdraw and gamble safely, this might be the right venue to explore for those who are looking to see if these types of casino games are for them.

Red Dead Online

While the online component of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 (titled Red Dead Online (RDO)) has received much less attention than the developer’s more popular Grand Theft Auto Online, that hasn’t stopped fans from occupying the former’s digital space. This might be due to the novel experience that RDO can provide – an opportunity to inhabit a digital wild west world with your friends. While the community might have wished for more attention from the developers, there have been multiple updates that have allowed fans of this game to continue enjoying it consistently in the years since its release.

