100% Deposit Bonus and How it Works

Nowadays, nearly all online casinos offer a welcome bonus to their new players. And of course, that includes Wazamba, which offers a really sweet welcome package to all the newly registered players.

Now, is a welcome bonus actually a good promotion? Or does it just appear to be so? Knowing this can be difficult, especially if the terms and conditions of the casino are unclear or you don’t know exactly what they mean.

We have dedicated this article to the 100% deposit bonus, a classic in the online gambling industry.

After you’re done reading the article, you should be able to make informed decisions about whether or not to opt for it.

What is a 100% Deposit Bonus?

The welcome bonus is the most popular way used by online casinos to attract new players, giving them more reasons to create an account and make a deposit. One of the most popular types of welcome offers is the 100% deposit bonus.

As its name suggests, a 100% deposit bonus awards the same amount as the deposit that has been made (always up to a certain limit).

That is, if a player deposits $100, he will get a total of $200 to play with. Often, that extra money is credited to a separate wallet to help distinguish between a real money balance (i.e. money eligible for withdrawal) and a bonus balance.

Sounds pretty good, right? However, every bonus has certain terms and it is essential to know them in advance, as the specific conditions play a key role in knowing the true value of a 100% bonus.

Do All Casinos Offer a 100% Deposit Bonus?

Most of the gambling sites do, but not all of them. Some may offer other options, such as free spins or other match deposit bonuses (if you are looking to squeeze even more out of your first deposits, look for casinos that offer a 200% or a 300% bonus).

However, regardless of the type of bonus, you will need to top your account to be eligible for them.

That’s how the welcome bonuses are different from no deposit bonuses, which are available less frequently and don’t require you to top your account.

As for deposit bonuses, you need to make sure you meet the minimum deposit requirement and know what is the maximum amount you can receive.

These amounts are stated in the terms and conditions and always vary between the different bonuses.

Is the 100% Deposit Bonus Only Available for New Players?

As a general rule, yes, a 100% deposit is for new players online. The casinos make sure of this, allowing each player to claim the bonus only once.

That being said, there are times when a 100% casino bonus can be part of a larger package, with an offer reaching multiple deposits and even reload bonuses included.

The online gambling industry is very competitive and in their eagerness to attract customers, some online casinos offer welcome bonuses that include the first, second, and even third deposit bonuses, generally with different percentages and benefits for each one.

For example, you might be able to receive a 100% bonus on the first deposit, a 75% bonus on the second deposit, and a 50% bonus on the third deposit.

As you can see, it is worth reading the fine print of each bonus to compare the different offers and get the best value for your money.

Which Games Can You Play to Fulfill the Wagering Requirements of the Bonus?

Unless otherwise stated, the bonus money can be used on any game of your choiceю

However, that is not always the case. Some 100% bonuses require you to only use slot machines when wagering the bonus. That is usually the case when the bonus comes with free spins.

There are even bonuses that are attracted to certain slots (and the RTP might be vital here), so you need to read all the conditions of the bonus beforehand.

Prev x Next »