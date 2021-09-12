Z6QCQ6 CODE OF RITUALS A moving performance



Fremantle based performing team Existence Theatre WA have announced their latest production, Z6QCQ6 Code of Rituals, will premiere this month in the exciting new location of Fremantle’s beautiful Victoria Hall. Like their previous performances, the show will star a strong and culturally diverse ensemble, and runs over four nights from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday, September 25.

Known for their confronting and brutally honest explorations, Existence Theatre’s newest production presents a poetic narrative that depicts archetypal characters, who meet in a fabulous story about power, trust, grief, jealousy, surrender and love. The performers will process and embody a range of feelings evoked by rituals and how such rituals tend to connect people in profound ways.

Z6QCQ6 Code of Rituals tells the story of a kingdom and a queen that needs to be sacrificed…and offers audiences the opportunity to witness and experience what it is like to feel. The ensemble say they have been training “intensively over the past few months to prepare this new and again vibrant work that will get you deeply immersed in the power of rituals.”

Existence Theatre say the message of the show is a timely reflection on recent events and how the pandemic has interfered with people’s lives. “These changes also activated people’s motivation to initiate new forms of bonding,” they said. “The artists respond to that by delivering a hopeful outlook for human existence, emphasising the positive impact that self-actualisation can have to achieve connectedness with others in unpredictable times.”

Existence Theatre was co-founded by Fremantle’s interdisciplinary artists Bello Benischauer and Elisabeth M Eitelberger. Over two decades they have refined their creative practice by combining video projection, live sound composition, movement and text as spoken language(s), while challenging theatrical and performative methods.

Influenced by their European education about postmodern ideas, the artists learn from immediate environments and address urgent, everyday topics. They engage with changing ensembles, depending on the project’s scope and intensity. Their explorations are site-specific works, known to be poignant, powerful, confronting, non-conventional, poetic and surreal. Existence Theatre productions originate from an existential approach to examine questions about human identity, meaning, choice and the coping with personal responsibility.

Z6QCQ6 Code of Rituals is showing at Victoria Hall, Fremantle, from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday, September 25. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.ticketebo.com.au