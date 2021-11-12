YUNGBLUD It’s the freakiest show



Yorkshire born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Yungblud has announced an Australian tour next year, and there’s good news for fans in the West with a Perth date added to the run of shows.

Kicking off in Brisbane, the Life on Mars tour will also take on Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne before hitting Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

In the three years since his first visit down under, Yungblud has established a massive Australian fan base and cemented his place as a festival favourite Down Under.

“I’m so excited to get back down there and see my Aussie fans! I’m sitting on a lot of pent up energy, emotion and passion so you all better prepare yourselves. I’ve had a year trapped in a room and my ADHD needs to have some gasoline put on it and set me on fire…let’s get it!” said Yungblud.

With three sold out Australian tours already behind him, Yungblud is heading back with a bunch of fresh new tracks and all the larrikin good vibes his Australian black-hearted fans love.

Yungblud hits Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 30, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to ticketek.com.au