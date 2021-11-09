YUCK CIRCUS Get WREKD at The Rechabite



It’s the end of the year and the end of the world! Fringe favourite YUCK Circus is bringing its brand new show, WREKD, to The Rechabite this summer, transforming the Northbridge venue into “an absurd, high-octane apocalyptic world” from Wednesday, December 1 until Sunday, December 19.

Having performed at Fringe festivals across the globe, collecting a slew of awards including the prestigious Martin Sims Award at Perth’s own Fringe World Festival, the all femme-identifying West Australian circus troupe are ready to go bigger than ever before — combining their signature high-flying acrobatics and larrikin antics into a full-throttle night of frenzy.

With authentic storytelling, powerful physicality and raw Australian humour, YUCK Circus isn’t lightly throwing around women’s issues – it’s literally throwing women.

Patrons are invited to make it a real night out at The Rechabite with a WREKD VIP experience. VIP ticket holders will enjoy loaded grazing plates and desserts during the show.

Discounted group tickets are also available, making WREKD an ideal option for end-of-year parties with friends or the work gang.