Your Perfect Guide to Cisco CCNA Certification and 200-301 CCNA Exam. How Can Practice Tests Help You Prepare?

Cisco Systems, Inc. is one of the biggest names in the tech industry nowadays. It is largely known as the world leader producing networking technologies and solutions. However, besides providing high-technology services and products, this company also certifies the IT specialists all over the globe helping them validate their skills and open up new career opportunities.

If you visit the Cisco CCNA Certification , you will find a lot of certifications to choose from, and making a decision at this point can be quite difficult. If you are just starting your way in the IT field, you should pay particular attention to the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) credential. It is intended for the entry-level professionals without prior experience and covers their basic knowledge and skills to launch a career in IT. To earn this certificate, the candidates need to ace the Cisco 200-301 exam.

What Should You Know about Cisco 200-301 Exam?

There are a couple of important details that you should know about the Cisco 200-301 exam beforehand. This certification test lasts 120 minutes. The exact number of questions is not publicly available, but the potential examinees can get an insight into the 200-301 structure studying the list of topics. The main domains of this CCNA exam include:

Automation and Programmability – 20%

Network Access – 20%

Security Fundamentals – 25%

IP Connectivity – 10%

IP Services – 15%

You should keep in mind that the questions in the exam are not limited to these topics, so it is important to have adequate domain knowledge before you take the Cisco 200-301 test.

How to Prepare for Cisco 200-301 Exam?

How you study for the will play a huge role in what score you get in the end. If you want to play it safe, it is recommended that you start preparing as early as possible. This will give you a lot of time to cover all the topics of this test. There are many training options available on the official website such as the preparation bundle, instructor-led training courses, and self-study materials. It is also advised that the learners practice with the help of exam dumps as much as possible as they each and every objective in detail. Practice tests are also an integral part of any effective prep process.

What Advantages Are Associated with Cisco CCNA Certification?

If you take the Cisco 200-301 exam, you will have the opportunity to learn a lot more about networking and use this knowledge later in your career. After passing this test with high results, you will obtain the corresponding Cisco certification and this will get you a lot of appreciation from your employers. If you are not working yet, then having the CCNA badge on your resume will increase your chances of securing a decent job. Most certified professionals apply for the job roles, such as a , a Systems Engineer, and an Information Technology Director, which are all very well-paid positions.

Conclusion

The Cisco certifications have become quite popular among the networking professionals, mainly due to the fact that they help the IT practitioners promote their career to the next level. So, if you have not earned a Cisco credential yet, now is the best time to seriously consider going for the Cisco 200-301 exam to obtain the .