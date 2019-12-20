YEASAYER Break up, cancel Perth Festival appearance



Brooklyn experimental rockers Yeasayer have decided to call it a day after 15 years together, cancelling their upcoming Australian tour and scheduled appearance at Perth Festival on Saturday, February 22.

The trio posted a brief statement to social media today, stating each of its members had collectively decided that “Yeasayer has reached its end.”

“It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that that it is the right one at the right time.” Read the full statement from the band below:

Their 2020 Australian tour was set to be the band’s first in seven years. The tour’s promoter has confirmed refunds will be made available to those who purchased tickets from the point of purchase.

Singer/multi-instrumentalist Anand Wilder, singer/multi-instrumentalist Chris Keating, and bassist/singer Ira Wolf Tuton formed Yeasayer in 2006. They attracted international attention with their debut album All Hour Cymbals upon its release in 2007 and enjoyed a commercial breakthrough with follow up Odd Blood featuring lead single Ambling Alp in 2010.

Yeasayer have cancelled their upcoming Australian tour and scheduled appearance at Perth Festival on Saturday, February 22.