YA BOY ALASKA X-Clusive Video Premiere: Limousine



Perth’s own Ya Boy Alaska is back with a colourful new hip hop single and video, Limousine. It follows on from a series of videos for Incel and I’m on Molly earlier this year. Ya Boy’s sound combines the sounds of 00’s mall emo, Atlanta trap and Aussie hip-hop but with a distinctly Western Australian cheekiness and flavour.

“Limousine at its core is a song about Tall Poppy Syndrome,” Ya Boy Alaska said. “I’m inspired by rappers like Da Baby and Flo Milli who’re out here living their best life. It’s a very American thing but it seems like here in Australia people wanna bring you down if they see you having a good time. Well fuck that! I don’t wanna drive I wanna hire a limousine!”

Check out the new video below.

Limousine is out now. Keep up to date with all things Alaska at the Ya Boy Alaska Facebook page.