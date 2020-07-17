YA BOY ALASKA X-Clusive Video Premiere: Incel



Rising star of the local hip hop scene Ya Boy Alaska has unleashed the video for his involuntary celibate-bating latest single Incel. Featuring some of his finest wordplay and cleverest hooks to date, it’s another step up from the Perth 6k rapper.

Telling tales of characters from all walks of life, Ya Boy Alaska combines a wealth of influences from mall emo and Atlanta trap to Aussie hip hop, in a fusion that’s both uniquely Australian yet international in sound, and is quickly making its mark.

Working on the post-production with local filmmaker extraordinaire Saxon Wright, last seen on the pages of X-Press for perhaps the WA video of the year with Tether filmclip Heartless, this co-direction features synth-playing mannequins, hoards of loo paper, Indomie Mi Goreng noodles and all the other essentials that got us through corona.

“I got corona – got stopped at the border!” Alaska spits to kick off a track for our times, before delivering the crowning insult with “You dress like an incel,” typical of the wit and smarts we’ve come to expect from him. Importantly for an act on the rise, musically and thematically this is a step up for the Freo hip hop artist.

Check out the new video below.

Incel is out now. Keep up to date with all things Alaska at the Ya Boy Alaska Facebook page.