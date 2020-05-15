YA BOY ALASKA X-Clusive video premiere: I’m on Molly



Rising star of the local hip hop scene Ya Boy Alaska has unleashed the video for I’m on Molly, a standout from his Home of Cards mixtape last year and a surefire party starter for raving it up your lounge room during isol.

Telling tales of gritty suburban life and characters from all walks, Ya Boy Alaska combines a wealth of influences from mall emo and Atlanta trap to Aussie hip hop, in a fusion that’s both uniquely Australian yet international in sound.

Latest banger I’m on Molly is a fast paced, progressive and multi-dimensional genre smasher of a tune.

“The song takes the listener through all stages of a molly trip, from disbelief, euphoria right to a complete mental breakdown,” Alaska says.

The track features a guest spot from local drill and grime rapper – and part time political dissident – MC Witless, aka local producer Acacia.

Check out the hilarious video below – we’re in love!

I’m on Molly is out now. Keep up to date with all things Alaska at the Ya Boy Alaska Facebook page.