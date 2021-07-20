YA BOY ALASKA Still gonna flex



Perth rapper Ya Boy Alaska is set to launch new single and music video Fake Gucci on Saturday, July 24 at After Dark multi-media performance space in the heart of the city. The night will also feature performances from established Perth hip hop creatives Dinje and Cloud DSTRCT and new artist, the 6k.

Fake Gucci is set to an opulent and glossy style, however with a message that you don’t need to spend big to dress fly. “Over the past year I have been really focusing on putting the most amount of time and effort into each one of my new songs in to all areas; writing recording production; and I think this speaks to the message of Fake Gucci,” Ya Boy Alaska said.

“The song is set to the hi-fi, glossy, luxurious sound found in artists such as Drake and Rick Ross, known for their extravagant tastes, however this whole song and video project has been produced for under $1,000. In staying true to the message of the song ‘you don’t need to spend a lot of money to look fly’ I am proud that I was able to produce a song with that big label sound on the budget of an indie musician.”

The music video accompanying the single is a tongue-in-cheek parody of day-time shopping commercials that shows how the viewer too can acquire their own designer wardrobe for next to nothing. “All fake Gucci still gonna flex!”

Ya Boy Alaska says he intends to deliver a truly unique experience as he launches the single this Saturday night at After Dark multi-media performance space. “This is not just a rap show, it’s a multi-media experience,” he said. “On the main stage will be performances from myself as well as Perth hip hop/pop artists Dinje and Cloud DSTRCT. In the background you can see for the first time the video for Fake Gucci as well as all the videos I have produced through the years while I perform each song live. Throughout the After Dark Gallery are hidden chambers, rooms and corners that are packed with multi-media exhibitions from local Perth artist all for you to explore and get lost in during the night.”

Ya Boy Alaska has been on the up in the Perth rap scene for several years now, combining the smooth crisp style of modern American trap music with the relatable topics and flows within Aussie hip hop culture. Alaska dropped new single Nangs in early 2021, a psychedelic trap adventure taking listeners on a journey through the “nangverse” in a musical style laid back like the city where he grew – while exciting and trippy staying true to the song’s name-sake.

The Fake Gucci launch is one of two remaining shows planned by Ya Boy Alaska before his departure to Melbourne this Spring, but before that date he has been working overtime to bring several projects to completion before embarking on a whole new chapter of his artistic career.

Ya Boy Alaska launches the single and music video for Fake Gucci on Saturday, July 24 (7pm) at After Dark multi-media performance space, Perth. To find out more, head to the Facebook Event Page.