XAVIER RUDD Over the moon



Xavier Rudd has announced a national tour in celebration of his forthcoming tenth studio album Jan Juc Moon.

After kicking off the tour in Queensland in May and hitting all major states, territories and regions, Xavier Rudd heads to the west coast in July. The WA live shows include Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, July 19; Astor Theatre, Perth, on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21; Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton, on Friday, July 22; This Life Music Festival, Carnarvon, on Saturday, July 23; Federation Park, Exmouth, on Sunday, July 24; and Red Earth Arts District, Karratha, on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27.

To mark the big news, today Xavier Rudd released the new film clip for Ball and Chain, featuring J-MILLA and the Kabi Kabi dancers. Shot in both Super 8 and HD the clip was directed by Solomon Scopazzi at the historical Majestic Theatre in Pomono on the Sunshine Coast and boasts a beautiful sense of nostalgia intersecting with the now.

“After a shaky start with a cancellation due to COVID we managed to all get together and film the video for Ball and Chain. It was a classic day collaborating with J-MILLA, who is just a massive big ball of sunshine and local Kabi Kabi dancers. Plenty of laughs and good times to finish off a weird year and shine some light into an otherwise serious track.”

It follows on from previously released tracks from Jan Juc Moon; Stoney Creek and We Deserve To Dream which are streaming strongly with over 12 million streams globally.

Xavier Rudd hits multiple locations across WA in July 2022 as part of his national tour. Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 11 from xavierrudd.com