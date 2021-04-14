World Series of Poker 2021 Events Lineup



One of the highly anticipated poker events series is back and is set to stage another memorable series of events. The tournament’s 2019 events had the most memorable impact, necessitating further expansion to cater for the coming years, which would have an enormous following.

The tournament aims to provide an outstanding experience despite the pandemic, which might give rise to an unprecedented turn of events. Nevertheless, the schedule has been released, although WSOP is still awaiting regulatory approval to confirm it.

Ty Stewart, WSOP’s Executive Director, wishes to alert participators of their will to enforce necessary social distancing and other covid19 precautions, including capacity limits.

Below is the complete outline of the events as stated on 1st April 2021.

Covid19 Concerns

During the announcements, Stewart pointed out that the tournament’s theme for this year would be “get vaccinated and get back to Vegas.” The event wishes to alert fans that it prioritizes safety over everything. Therefore, in-person players should expect the organizers to make necessary changes to the plans regardless of any promises they may have made.

They are set to comply with all injunctions of the Nevada state concerning covid19 health measures.

Nevertheless, their goal is to break new records, providing a better experience than any of the previous years. Currently, the event is set to kick off this fall, although they are still awaiting approval from the state or regulatory.



Dates and Lineup Dates and Lineup

This year’s WSOP is expected to start on Thursday 30th September. All matches are to end on 23rd November. “The Main Event” is likely to happen between Thursday, the 4th of November, and Wednesday, the 17th of the same month.

A $25 000 H.O.R.S.E and a $5 million GTD No-Limit Hold’em event, posted as “The Reunion,” shall be featured on the first weekend. There shall also be a charity event for the sake of frontline health workers.

Players will decide between four starting days, from Thursday the 4th of November to Sunday the 7th. Those that choose to start on the first two days shall have their day-2 on Monday, 8th of November. Those that begin on the two last days shall have theirs on Tuesday, 9th November. However, only those that survive with chips shall have the opportunity.

Fields are expected to combine on Wednesday, November 10th.

The events shall take place at the All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Bookings shall go for as little as $60 for Caesars Rewards Members. Members should use the promo code “WSOPM” to book rooms on caesars.com.

WSOP Online Tournaments

Last year, the event set a record as the US’s biggest regulated online poker event series. WSOP.com domestic series gave out a total of about $27 million prize money in 31 events. The main event broke the Guinness Book of Records as the largest online poker tournament, having accumulated a $27.5 million prize pool in a single event.

The 2020 event was a tremendous tie for international participants in partnership with GGPoker. About $150 million prizes were awarded in the whole festival, of whose 45 events accumulated 7-figure prize pools.

This summer, the tournaments shall kick off with a WSOP Gold Bracelet Online event. The All-American Poker Network kicks off on July 1st and is expected to end with a $1000 championship. Qualification requirements are set to as little as $1.

The tournament’s complete schedule shall be updated on www.wsop.com on 15th April.

WSOP Europe

The European tournament is expected to bring the year of poker into completion, going down at the King’s Casino in Rozvado, Czech Republic. It is also pending regulatory approval, after which it is scheduled to happen from November 19th to Tuesday 8th of December.

Among its 15 gold bracelet events shall be a 50,000 euro High Roller event and a 10,000 euro acceptance Main Event.

Travel restrictions, especially in European nations, are also a barrier that could disrupt the schedule. Despite the current lockdown situation, gamers have adapted incredibly well to online gaming. More and more gamers worldwide are looking forward to global tournaments, and other than WSOP, there is so much to look forward to this year. Some of the top iGaming events 2021 are in the pipeline in major gambling landscapes like Australia.

The WSOP is the world’s longest-running poker tournament, having started in 1970. It is also the giver of poker’s most valuable prize, the gold bracelet. In 2019 alone, the event managed to attract 187,298 participators in the All-Suite Hotel and Casino. The 2020 festival stood out in its own way, earning titles for the massive prize pools awarded.

We can only anticipate greater achievements this year, given the preparations put in place. Besides, regulations concerning the pandemic are now easing, and events are finding ways to work around them.