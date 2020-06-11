WINTER HALL Live music returns to Rechabite, Northbridge



The Rechabite in Northbridge is the latest of a number of venues re-opening their doors this month, and they’ve unveiled an exciting new live music and dining destination, Winter Hall. The purpose-built space offer patrons the opportunity to escape from the cold, ascend the stairs into a wonderland of gastronomical and auditory delights, with a line up of local music, extensive bites and beers with long tables made for friendly catch ups on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

After kicking off their winter program last week, The Rechabite are excited to add more live entertainment onto the bill for this weekend at Winter Hall. This Friday night improv jazz-influenced jam band GoofTroop will get your toes tapping with a variety of tunes from funk and hip hop, to house beats, followed by DJ Rovy Rush. On Saturday DJ Victor will bring grooves that pair perfectly with the free-flowing espresso martinis behind the bar; while Genga, Where’s Holly and Charlie Bucket will round out the weekend, spinning the perfect soundtrack for a chilled out Sunday session.



While COVID restrictions might not allow a d-floor at this stage, seated audiences can savour the occasion with a fantastic menu from in-house restaurant Double Rainbow along with a large selection of cocktails, beer and wine (check out the menu here). Patrons are reminded that due to limited capacity and high demand, bookings are essential and can be made on their website.

And it’s not just the fans who are excited about the return of live music. “We’re all really keen to get back in front of an audience again,” said GoofTroop drummer Mark Ashford. The trio, comprised of three members of poular neo-soul act Demon Days have been itching to get back on stage in whatever capacity. “Our main gratification comes from seeing an audience enjoy our shows and that mutual exchange is a huge part of why we do what we do,” he said. “Whether they’re sitting, standing, 1.5 metres apart or packed in like sardines it’s always our pleasure to bring a smile or inquisitive look to someone’s face.”

Winter Hall at The Rechabite is open from 5pm – late on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. There are new line ups set to be announced in the coming weeks, so head to therechabite.com.au for more information and bookings.