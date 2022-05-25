WINE MACHINE Have a corker



Wine Machine is set to return to Western Australia this year bringing a fine wine, dine and dance experience to Oakover Grounds in the Swan Valley on Saturday, November 26.

The highlights this year go well beyond the live music line-up. Jimi the Kween will host proceedings all day with her entertaining antics, while the spectacular Poof Doof Drag Jamboree will serve up a stack of fierce drag madness. Festive and fabulous, Jimi and the Jamboree will deliver mesmerising moments, interactive games and queer performance art.

Dance-inducing globetrotting duo Flight Facilities will bring hits from their enormous sophomore album and epic back catalogue, while the loveable and colourful Lime Cordiale will deliver a set to put smiles on your dials.

Grammy nominated Australian dance royalty Cut Copy (pictured above) will make their triumphant return to Australian stages, indie popsters San Cisco will bring their anthemic singalongs and Client Liaison will bring their famously fun live show to the stage.

House duo Happiness Is Wealth will get the party started while Mell Hall will be spinning sumptuous tunes on the decks.

A lifestyle event at its core, Wine Machine will also bring back the enchanting activation Cellar Door, featuring a treasure trove of art installations, garden games, pop-up bars, gourmet delights and long table lunches.

Wine Machine hits Oakover Grounds, Swan Valley, on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 1 with pre-sale registration open now