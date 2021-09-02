WIN! WORSHIP – MEMENTO VIVERE Double passes

Receiving astounding reviews for past shows and Fringe World seasons, Foxglove Productions is back and bringing the audiences of Perth a Worship show like no other. Created to be experienced within The Rechabite Hall, step into a surreal world of performance art, live music acts and installation artwork for two nights only on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 (get more info and tickets here).
Paying homage to the 19th Century Latin imperative “Memento Vivere,” the event acts as a reminder of life and to embrace the pleasures of living.
Succumb to the alluring absurdity and the otherworldly beauty of; Ginava, Matthew Pope, Moana Mayatrix, Smokey LaBare, Darla Harland, Bobby Knox, Bobbie Apples, Camden Champagne and the show’s creator and producer herself Essie Foxglove.
