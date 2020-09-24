WIN! WORLD MUSIC STREET PARTY: SUBI LOUNGE SERIES FINALE Tickets



Get ready for two nine-piece bands, Soukouss Internationale and Liquid Project to close the Subi Lounge Series with a bang in one unforgettable dance party, the World Music Street Party!

Soukouss Internationale showcases the utter infectiousness of high-energy African song and dance. With members hailing from Mozambique, Cuba, Reunion Island, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Zambia, UK, Sierra Leone and Australia, it’s always an authentic, colourful and energetic show.

The Liquid Project’s unique mix of funk, disco, and rock bring an engaging and thoroughly enjoyable experience to the stage. Through the stories they weave into their music, they will be sure to have you swaying, tapping, and stomping on the dance floor.

World Music Street Party goes down at Jus Burgers Car Park on Railway Road, Subiaco on Saturday, October 3, from 6pm.

We’re stoked to have two double passes to giveaway to the hottest event in October!

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with WORLD MUSIC STREET PARTY in the subject line, then tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Wednesday, September 30 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be a Perth, WA resident and able to attend Railway Road, Subiaco on Saturday, October 3.