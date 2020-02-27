WIN! WINE MACHINE Tickets

Australia’s premium, bespoke, winery extravaganzaare bringing the fun, food, fashion and fromage toon. New Zealand euphoric-alt-rockersare paired with Wine Machine royalty and master of ceremonieswhose world-famous performances are regarded as a one-of-kind experience like no other.

Off the back of their huge 2019 single Heavy Hearted, Brisbane juggernauts The Jungle Giants will be bringing their signature feel-good, indie-electronic anthems to Wine Machine stages, while Kosovo based 2019 hitmaker Regard will no doubt have you Ride It into the Australian sunset.

As one of the most danceable acts in the country, wine enthusiasts will also be treated to the electro musings of Northeast Party House while Australian dance legends Bag Raiders bring their full live show as they continue to celebrate their 2019 album Horizons. Holding down the foundations of this year’s prized crop is everyone’s best friend Young Franco, the ever dreamy and upbeat sonics of Alice Ivy, the soaring vocals of dreamy newcomer Don West and your sommelier Danny Clayton.

We’ve got two double passes to giveaway to Wine Machine at Oakover Grounds, Swan Valley on Saturday, April 4.

