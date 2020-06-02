WIN! VINYL CAFE Audio-Technica prize pack



Vinyl Café in Leederville has another amazing prize to giveaway for you this week! Formerly Rhubarb Records, Vinyl Cafe is still open and trading vinyl as well as coffee, food and beers. In fact, they are thrilled to announce they are now back open for dining in!



The prize pack is an Audio-Technica merch pack including limited edition slipmat, baseball cap, stickers and coaster set.

To keep up with all the rad things happening at Vinyl Cafe follow their Facebook page.

To be elligable, simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with AUDIO-TECHNICA in the subject line, then tag Vinyl Cafe on our Facebook WIN post with an image of your setup and why you should be the winner of this awes prize. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Tuesday, June 9 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to pick up your prize from Vinyl Cafe at 18b/663 Newcastle Street, Leederville between 8am and 2pm.