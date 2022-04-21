WIN! WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY Movie tickets



Composed of three short stories, Wheel Of Fortune and Fantasy is a Japanese film depicting a love triangle, a failed seduction trap and a misunderstood encounter, touching on the enigma of life that revolves around desire and the game of chance.

Wheel Of Fortune and Fantasy has won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. The director, Ryusuke Hamaguchi also won Best International Film at the Academy Awards last week for his feature film Drive My Car. Wheel Of Fortune and Fantasy continues to focus on the genuine human emotion that is central to all of Hamaguchi’s previous films.

Wheel Of Fortune and Fantasy, in Cinemas on April 28.

